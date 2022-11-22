https://sputniknews.com/20221122/scientists-explain-how-to-avoid-internet-addiction-1104548299.html

Scientists Explain How to Avoid Internet Addiction

Youth development is unthinkable in today's world without the internet, scientists from the Moscow State University of Psychology and Education (MSUPE) have noted. Usage patterns and preferences of one or another content affect adolescents and young people, including their choice of profession.According to the university's researchers, it is very important to study the factors that contribute to the constructive use of the internet for the purpose of learning and self-development. It is also necessary to understand what leads to the so-called “problematic internet use”: avoidance and postponement of solving real problems, and emotional dependence on web-based reactions.The study showed that an active interest and meaningful, conscious approach of students to learning activities (subject position) is the best defense against problematic internet use. This stance allows young people to spend optimal time online and be less emotionally affected by what is happening on the Web.Students' tendency to excessive obedience and increased dependence on external evaluations increases the risk of exposure to all kinds of manipulations that fill the space of the internet, Kholmogorova added.The subject position is also important for the development of professional self-identity, according to the researchers. Therefore, teachers and parents need to learn how to support young people in finding their own ways of solving problems and forming their own points of view.MSUPE researchers are developing a reflexive-activity approach to learning difficulties that is intended to help teachers and parents provide effective help to students that will contribute to strengthening their subject position. The results of their study were published in the Psychological Science and Education journal.At this point, the scientific team is challenged to conduct specific research for different age groups and areas of study.

