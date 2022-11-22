https://sputniknews.com/20221122/russia-urges-turkey-to-show-restraint-amid-strikes-on-syria-1104520886.html

Russia Urges Turkey to Show Restraint Amid Strikes on Syria

Russia Urges Turkey to Show Restraint Amid Strikes on Syria

ASTANA (Sputnik) - Moscow calls on Turkey to show restraint in light of the strikes on Syrian territory, tensions cannot be allowed to escalate, Russia's... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-22T04:23+0000

2022-11-22T04:23+0000

2022-11-22T04:23+0000

russia

russia

syria

turkey

alexander lavrentyev

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1b/1091834857_50:279:1073:854_1920x0_80_0_0_db963a5a0514b410131c2ae5563be67b.jpg

He said work with all interested parties should be continued, and an attempt should be made to find a peaceful solution to the Kurdish issue.Lavrentyev said Turkey had not notified Russia in advance about the air operation in Syria and Iraq; the issue would be discussed during the meeting on Syria in Astana.On Sunday, Turkey conducted an air operation against militant bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its military wing, People's Defense Units (YPG), also labeled as a terrorist organization in Turkey. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation.

russia

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, syria, turkey, alexander lavrentyev