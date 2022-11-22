https://sputniknews.com/20221122/russia-in-africa-macron-sees-only-predation-everywhere-nigerian-writer-says-1104552452.html

Russia in Africa: ‘Macron Sees Only Predation Everywhere,’ Nigerian Writer Says

Russia in Africa: ‘Macron Sees Only Predation Everywhere,’ Nigerian Writer Says

A Nigerian essayist explained to Sputnik that Paris still displays a "paternalistic, condescending and contemptuous attitude towards Africa" as Emmanuel Macron accuses Russia for its ambitions on the continent.

2022-11-22T14:47+0000

2022-11-22T14:47+0000

2022-11-22T14:50+0000

africa

africa

west africa

africa insight

france

emmanuel macron

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094739015_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_72214579234be02cbfed6d91ec6fd704.jpg

The French president recently denounced Russia's "predatory project" on the African continent, but how much leeway does Paris have for itself? Nassirou Bodo Seyni, essayist and member of the Tous Pour La République political movement, commented on the situation for Sputnik.According to Bodo Seyni, France has always expressed that feeling when partners want to come and work in Africa: “It goes without saying that Macron believes that since they are predators, everyone else is.”On the sidelines of the French-speaking countries’ summit in Tunisia, Emmanuel Macron was asked to respond to criticism that Paris exploited its economic and historical ties with its former colonies to serve its own interests.The French president responded that "this perception [was] fed [...] by others", by "influencers paid by the Russians."‘Inheritors’ of ‘Slavery’ The Nigerian essayist also questioned Macron's claim that neither he nor the African youth have ever experienced colonization. "If he puts forward this idea, it means that the President ‘lacks historical awareness,’” Nassirou Bodo Seyni said.When a person is born in 1980, his or her parents may have come “from colonization,” the specialist explained. Drawing a parallel, he recalled that Macron “was born in a France, which benefited [and] still benefits from this colonization and which has [...] plundered Africa from the point of view of natural riches, from the cultural point of view, which has destroyed and deconstructed Africa in its basic structural foundations.”Sovereignty RespectedComparing the attitude of powers like China, Russia or Turkey towards Africa, France lacks respect, he argued.

africa

west africa

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

emmanuel macron, macron slams russia, paris withdraws from sahel, france leaves sahel, france is a colonial power, mali says france helps terrorists