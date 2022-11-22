https://sputniknews.com/20221122/ronaldo-is-leaving-man-united-by-mutual-agreement-club-says-in-a-statement-1104558988.html

Ronaldo is Leaving Man United by Mutual Agreement, Club Says in a Statement

Days after announcing it was seeking to penalize forward Cristiano Ronaldo for criticizing the team in an interview, Manchester United has announced the... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate affect," Manchester United said in a Tuesday tweet, thanking him for "his immense contribution across two spells" playing for the team.The news comes as Ronaldo is serving as captain for the Portuguese national team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he is poised to break a number of records if things go well.

