Ronaldo is Leaving Man United by Mutual Agreement, Club Says in a Statement
17:36 GMT 22.11.2022 (Updated: 17:51 GMT 22.11.2022)
© AP Photo / Martin MeissnerIn this June 8, 2019, file photo, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles when he arrives to a training session at the Bessa stadium in Porto, Portugal. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo won’t face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009
© AP Photo / Martin Meissner
Days after announcing it was seeking to penalize forward Cristiano Ronaldo for criticizing the team in an interview, Manchester United has announced the Portuguese player is immediately leaving the English Premier League football team.
"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate affect," Manchester United said in a Tuesday tweet, thanking him for "his immense contribution across two spells" playing for the team.
© Twitter/ Manchester UnitedScreenshot of Manchester United twitter page
Screenshot of Manchester United twitter page
© Twitter/ Manchester United
The news comes as Ronaldo is serving as captain for the Portuguese national team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he is poised to break a number of records if things go well.