International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221122/putin-to-hold-talks-with-cuban-president-in-moscow-on-tuesday-kremlin-says-1104524530.html
Putin to Hold Talks With Cuban President in Moscow on Tuesday, Kremlin Says
Putin to Hold Talks With Cuban President in Moscow on Tuesday, Kremlin Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Tuesday with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who has arrived in Moscow on an official... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-22T06:35+0000
2022-11-22T06:36+0000
russia
russia
cuba
miguel diaz-canel bermudez
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104524262_0:168:3045:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_d65f38b952b140599e423727d72e726e.jpg
On the same day, Putin and Diaz-Canel will take part in the ceremony in Moscow to unveil a monument to Fidel Castro, one of the leaders of the Cuban revolutionary movement, who was the leader of Cuba from 1959 to 2008 and died in 2016.
russia
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104524262_156:0:2887:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c043f67ec377f5c03a47b0473fae281.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin meets cuban president miguel diaz-canel, russia, cuba
russian president vladimir putin meets cuban president miguel diaz-canel, russia, cuba

Putin to Hold Talks With Cuban President in Moscow on Tuesday, Kremlin Says

06:35 GMT 22.11.2022 (Updated: 06:36 GMT 22.11.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexander Wilf / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel hold talks in Moscow, Russia. October 29, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel hold talks in Moscow, Russia. October 29, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2022
© Sputnik / Alexander Wilf
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Tuesday with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who has arrived in Moscow on an official visit, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The sides plan to discuss the current state and prospects for the development of the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as to exchange views on key topics on the international agenda," according to the statement.

On the same day, Putin and Diaz-Canel will take part in the ceremony in Moscow to unveil a monument to Fidel Castro, one of the leaders of the Cuban revolutionary movement, who was the leader of Cuba from 1959 to 2008 and died in 2016.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала