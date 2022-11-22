https://sputniknews.com/20221122/putin-to-hold-talks-with-cuban-president-in-moscow-on-tuesday-kremlin-says-1104524530.html

Putin to Hold Talks With Cuban President in Moscow on Tuesday, Kremlin Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Tuesday with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who has arrived in Moscow on an official

On the same day, Putin and Diaz-Canel will take part in the ceremony in Moscow to unveil a monument to Fidel Castro, one of the leaders of the Cuban revolutionary movement, who was the leader of Cuba from 1959 to 2008 and died in 2016.

