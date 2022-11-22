https://sputniknews.com/20221122/putin-to-hold-talks-with-cuban-president-in-moscow-on-tuesday-kremlin-says-1104524530.html
Putin to Hold Talks With Cuban President in Moscow on Tuesday, Kremlin Says
Putin to Hold Talks With Cuban President in Moscow on Tuesday, Kremlin Says
06:35 GMT 22.11.2022 (Updated: 06:36 GMT 22.11.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Tuesday with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who has arrived in Moscow on an official visit, the Kremlin said in a statement.
"The sides plan to discuss the current state and prospects for the development of the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as to exchange views on key topics on the international agenda," according to the statement.
On the same day, Putin and Diaz-Canel will take part in the ceremony in Moscow to unveil a monument to Fidel Castro, one of the leaders of the Cuban revolutionary movement, who was the leader of Cuba from 1959 to 2008 and died in 2016.