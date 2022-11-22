https://sputniknews.com/20221122/president-of-russian-national-research-center-blames-us-for-abusing-science-worldwide-1104560815.html

President of Russian National Research Center Blames US for Abusing Science Worldwide

President of Russian National Research Center Blames US for Abusing Science Worldwide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has tried to build a global scientific and educational system in which all the research would be carried out at the...

He pointed out, however, that, under the auspices of this system, all that research would not benefit the very states it originated from.According to Kovalchuk, one of the requirements of the system promoted by the US is the transparency of the scientific and educational sphere, which in practice means that all results at each stage of any project should be uploaded to the internet.Another requirement, the president said, is the unlimited mobility of human resources, which would give the US an opportunity to use the results of scientific developments, attract talent and recruit capable young professionals at the expense of the resources of other countries.The most difficult and time-consuming stage in a research project is the initial stage, which is why the US tried to conduct it at the expense of other countries, Kovalchuk noted.Kovalchuk also criticized the grant scheme to finance scientific research that, while allowing scientific enterprises to stay afloat and helping them survive during hard times, does not enable scientific teams to concentrate on solving strategic tasks."You break the scientific potential into small splinters, everyone is engaged in an unclear way, it is unclear why you serve the interests of the West. Therefore, the imposition of the grant system is direct sabotage," Kovalchuk added.According to Kovalchuk, now the world is facing a "hybrid cold pre-war" that aims to weaken some states as much as possible, targeting science and other spheres, and then subjugate them with both new and traditional methods.

