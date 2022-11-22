Musk Stops Firing, Starts Hiring

International
Musk has claimed that he is done firing Twitter staff and plans to start hiring, US media has reported. The comments reportedly came during an all-hands meeting with Twitter employees. While he did not specify what type of professionals he is going to look for, he did hint that the company is going to look for software developers. The Twitter website does not list any open positions.Leaks in mass media indicate that Twitter headhunters are already contacting engineers and asking them to join "Twitter 2.0".Musk shared his vision of a brand new Twitter with the staff - a “digital town square” which represents "people with a wide array of views even if we disagree with those views.” Ironically, for the last few weeks, Musk has fired dozens of employees for tweets that criticized him, media reported. At the beginning of the year, Musk bought a stake in Twitter. In April he decided to buy out the company for $44 billion. He explained his decision to invest in social media saying that he wanted "civilization to have a common digital town square". He also promised to dispose of spam accounts and position the platform as a venue for free speech.After Musk took over the company, thousands of people lost their jobs. The exact number of departures is unclear. Experts believe that Musk has unwinded about two-thirds of positions – around 4,700 jobs. Presumably, part of these workers left the company on their own, discontent with Musk`s “hardcore” vision. According to media, Musk told employees to choose between two options - to stay on "working long hours at high intensity" or take a severance package of three months' pay and leave.
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Sergey Lebedev
After the richest man in the world bought Twitter, he declared that major changes were ahead. It seems that he has finally managed to articulate a vision of what is informally called Twitter 2.0.
Musk has claimed that he is done firing Twitter staff and plans to start hiring, US media has reported. The comments reportedly came during an all-hands meeting with Twitter employees.
While he did not specify what type of professionals he is going to look for, he did hint that the company is going to look for software developers. The Twitter website does not list any open positions.
“In terms of critical hires, I would say people who are great at writing software are the highest priority,” Musk said.
Leaks in mass media indicate that Twitter headhunters are already contacting engineers and asking them to join "Twitter 2.0".
Musk shared his vision of a brand new Twitter with the staff - a “digital town square” which represents "people with a wide array of views even if we disagree with those views.” Ironically, for the last few weeks, Musk has fired dozens of employees for tweets that criticized him, media reported.
At the beginning of the year, Musk bought a stake in Twitter. In April he decided to buy out the company for $44 billion. He explained his decision to invest in social media saying that he wanted "civilization to have a common digital town square". He also promised to dispose of spam accounts and position the platform as a venue for free speech.
After Musk took over the company, thousands of people lost their jobs. The exact number of departures is unclear. Experts believe that Musk has unwinded about two-thirds of positions – around 4,700 jobs. Presumably, part of these workers left the company on their own, discontent with Musk`s “hardcore” vision. According to media, Musk told employees to choose between two options - to stay on "working long hours at high intensity" or take a severance package of three months' pay and leave.
