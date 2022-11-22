https://sputniknews.com/20221122/musk-mulls-updating-twitters-notification-system-1104548465.html
Musk Mulls Updating Twitter's Notification System
Musk Mulls Updating Twitter's Notification System
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter's new owner, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said on Tuesday he was studying the possibility of updating the social network's... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-22T12:58+0000
2022-11-22T12:58+0000
2022-11-22T12:58+0000
science & tech
twitter
social network
elon musk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107825/97/1078259764_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_89dc331017019a626fb0bd40f1fd1f69.jpg
"Looking into it," Musk said on Twitter, responding to a user’s question about whether any major updates to notifications were planned.On October 28, Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter, which cost him $44 billion. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter's executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy and cybersecurity, and thousands of regular Twitter employees. The significant policy changes have caused a wave of concern, including from high-ranking US officials. On November 4, US President Joe Biden said that Twitter is spreading "lies" across the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221122/elon-musk-defers-relaunch-of-twitter-blue-service-amid-huge-drop-in-employees-1104527100.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107825/97/1078259764_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_ad439312f04ea7b640997fad16a7df32.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
twitter, social network, elon musk
twitter, social network, elon musk
Musk Mulls Updating Twitter's Notification System
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter's new owner, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said on Tuesday he was studying the possibility of updating the social network's notification system.
"Looking into it," Musk said on Twitter, responding to a user’s question about whether any major updates to notifications were planned.
On October 28, Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter
, which cost him $44 billion. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter's executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy and cybersecurity, and thousands of regular Twitter employees. The significant policy changes have caused a wave of concern, including from high-ranking US officials. On November 4, US President Joe Biden said that Twitter is spreading "lies" across the world.