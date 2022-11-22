https://sputniknews.com/20221122/musk-mulls-updating-twitters-notification-system-1104548465.html

Musk Mulls Updating Twitter's Notification System

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter's new owner, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said on Tuesday he was studying the possibility of updating the social network's... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

"Looking into it," Musk said on Twitter, responding to a user’s question about whether any major updates to notifications were planned.On October 28, Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter, which cost him $44 billion. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter's executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy and cybersecurity, and thousands of regular Twitter employees. The significant policy changes have caused a wave of concern, including from high-ranking US officials. On November 4, US President Joe Biden said that Twitter is spreading "lies" across the world.

