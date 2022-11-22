International
Musk Mulls Updating Twitter's Notification System
Musk Mulls Updating Twitter's Notification System
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter's new owner, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said on Tuesday he was studying the possibility of updating the social network's... 22.11.2022
"Looking into it," Musk said on Twitter, responding to a user’s question about whether any major updates to notifications were planned.On October 28, Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter, which cost him $44 billion. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter's executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy and cybersecurity, and thousands of regular Twitter employees. The significant policy changes have caused a wave of concern, including from high-ranking US officials. On November 4, US President Joe Biden said that Twitter is spreading "lies" across the world.
Musk Mulls Updating Twitter's Notification System

12:58 GMT 22.11.2022
Elon Musk Defers Relaunch of Twitter Blue Service Amid Huge Drop in Employees
