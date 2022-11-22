https://sputniknews.com/20221122/moscow-format-dialogue-more-potent-against-terror-indian-expert-1104538901.html

Moscow Format Dialogue More Potent Against Terror: Indian Expert

Several key officials, anti-terror organizations and ministers from 72 countries held comprehensive discussions in the third edition of the 'No Money for Terror' conference in New Delhi last week. Hosts India called for establishing a permanent secretariat to ensure that there is a sustained focus of the international community on countering terror financing.Sputnik reached out to Kabir Taneja, a fellow at the Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation and author of "The ISIS* Peril", to hear his opinion on India's strong pitch for an "undifferentiated and undiluted" approach to combat terrorism and how India and Russia could cooperate in this regard.Sputnik: India has repeatedly underlined the need for establishing a global institution with a strong mandate to detect and thwart terror financing. Is this a viable proposition?Sputnik: India's PM Modi has urged global leaders to impose costs upon countries that support terror. Isn't it a difficult proposition to implement given the politicization of anti-terror efforts on the global stage?Kabir Taneja: Again, it will come down to what does "impose costs" mean. The UN already has a sanctions mechanism, beyond that, any other option will be inherently interventionist and military in nature. And this, for now, would go against the very fabric of Indian foreign policy. There will be fundamental changes required in how Indian foreign policy works before any such idea can be taken forward.Sputnik: The US continues to give aid and arms to Pakistan hoping it will become a partner in the fight against terror. However, New Delhi believes the Pakistani establishment still has links with terrorist groups. In this scenario, how challenging is it for India to enforce its agenda to enforce zero tolerance for terror?Kabir Taneja: US help for Pakistan will only go up on counterterrorism in the coming time, I believe. Pakistan's new leadership has repeatedly highlighted that terrorism is its biggest challenge. However, contrarily it also supports elements that only exacerbate the terror threat not just in Pakistan, but globally.And if there is an India-led global counter-terror institution, the likes of Pakistan will not be a part of it, to begin with.Despite the rapidly falling trust in the UN, that forum remains the best bet to raise these issues. It's because actionable multilateral diplomacy on countering terrorism in a realistic manner is more difficult than it looks.Sputnik: How can India and Russia cooperate in combating terrorism?Kabir Taneja: India and Russia already do cooperate against terrorism as part of the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization]. However, both Delhi and Moscow share an increasing worry about what is transpiring in Kabul. Sputnik: Delhi has raised the issue of the misuse of technology in spreading terror and radicalization through social media and the darknet among others. Given that a large part of the world is against regulating social media, is it possible to bring consensus or formulate any global policy against these kinds of threats?Kabir Taneja: I am not sure if highlighting the darknet in 2022 is a good idea this way. Terror content has proliferated into the mainstream much more now, one does not have to access the dark web for the same. Nonetheless, terror and crime's unprecedented access to technologies is increasingly going to become the main challenge in counter-terror efforts. I think more than global policies, it is regional political and diplomatic formats that are more effective to tackle such issues in a time-bound manner.* Daesh/IS/ISIS is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other statesThe views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

