Manchester United's US-Based Owners Considering Selling Club

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US-based Glazer family, the owners of Manchester United, said Tuesday they would consider selling the Premier League club. 22.11.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US-based Glazer family, the owners of Manchester United, said Tuesday they would consider selling the Premier League club.
"Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU), one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club. The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially," Manchester United said in a statement.
"As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company."
"This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the club’s commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders," the release continued.
Manchester United fans have been protesting against the Glazer family for the past few years.
“The strength of Manchester United rests on the passion and loyalty of our global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. As we seek to continue building on the Club’s history of success, the Board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives," executive co-chairmen and directors, Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, said.
"We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the Club today and in the future. Throughout this process we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders," they said.
The release was issued hours after news broke earlier that football star Cristiano Ronaldo would be leaving the club.