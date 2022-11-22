https://sputniknews.com/20221122/malis-transitional-govt-bans-ngos-funded-by-france-1104523478.html

Mali's Transitional Gov't Bans NGOs Funded by France

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The transitional government of Mali has banned the operation of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) funded by France. 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

The decision also applies to NGOs operating in the humanitarian field.In the spring of 2022, the Malian government announced that it was terminating defense agreements with Paris and called on the country to withdraw troops involved in the operations Barkhane and Takuba.In July, Paris announced the official completion of the Takuba mission amid disagreements with the African nation's transitional government, which came to power as a result of a military takeover.

