Over the past days, Ukraine has targeted the area around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, and the IAEA experts at the facility have confirmed there is widespread damage across the site.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24th, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics appealed for help amid intense Ukrainian attacks. The Western countries have slapped several rounds of sanctions on Moscow since the start of the op.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10, after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow believes was plotted and carried out by Kiev.

On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.