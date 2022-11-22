https://sputniknews.com/20221122/kremlin-ukrainian-crisis-and-caribbean-crisis-are-different-but-both-are-russia-west-clash-1104543294.html

Kremlin: Ukrainian Crisis and Caribbean Crisis Are Different, But Both Are Russia-West Clash

He also noted that during the talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the topic of the Caribbean crisis would not be the main one.The Cuban missile crisis took place in October-November 1962, after the USSR deployed its ballistic missiles on the island, responding to the similar deployment in Italy and Turkey by the US. After President John Kennedy was shown surveillance photos of Soviet nuclear-tipped missiles in Cuba (just 90 miles off the Florida coast) he ordered the island quarantined.The world was scared by the prospect of a full-scale nuclear war, however, Moscow and Washington managed to reach an agreement and massively de-escalate their tensions to avoid such crises in the future.Situation in the Middle EastCommenting on the recent Turkish operation, Peskov noted that Ankara and Moscow have some disagreements in matters related to ensuring security in Syria, but the partnership between th two countreis allows these differences to be discussed openly and constructively.He also noted that the "friendly, partnership nature of relations with Turkey" allows "open and constructive" discussion of these differences.Earlier, Russian presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that Moscow called on Ankara to show restraint in light of the strikes on Syrian territory, and tensions could not be allowed to escalate.

