Kremlin: Ukrainian Crisis and Caribbean Crisis Are Different, But Both Are Russia-West Clash

11:32 GMT 22.11.2022 (Updated: 11:46 GMT 22.11.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The current crisis and the Caribbean one are different, but even then and now, we are talking about a clash between Russian and the collective West led by the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"The crises are different, although both then and now we are talking about a clash between us and the collective West led by the United States of America. Indeed, this element is similar, but on the other hand, the nuances are, of course, different," Peskov said, answering journalists' questions.
He also noted that during the talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, the topic of the Caribbean crisis would not be the main one.
"And, of course, the lessons of the Caribbean crisis have already been fairly studied and will continue to be studied, but this will not be the main thing in the negotiations. Still, Russian-Cuban relations have a very good start in the present and good prospects for the future. This is exactly what will be discussed," Peskov stressed.
The Cuban missile crisis took place in October-November 1962, after the USSR deployed its ballistic missiles on the island, responding to the similar deployment in Italy and Turkey by the US. After President John Kennedy was shown surveillance photos of Soviet nuclear-tipped missiles in Cuba (just 90 miles off the Florida coast) he ordered the island quarantined.
The world was scared by the prospect of a full-scale nuclear war
, however, Moscow and Washington managed to reach an agreement and massively de-escalate their tensions to avoid such crises in the future.
Situation in the Middle East
Commenting on the recent Turkish operation, Peskov noted that Ankara and Moscow have some disagreements in matters related to ensuring security in Syria, but the partnership between th two countreis allows these differences to be discussed openly and constructively.
"There are certain nuances in the approaches of Russia and Turkey to the state of affairs in Syria and to the question whose obligations were not fulfilled under that same Sochi memorandum. These nuances, sometimes even disagreements, were repeatedly discussed by the two presidents," Peskov said, answering how the Kremlin treated the statement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the Russian side had not fulfilled its obligation to "cleanse" the Syrian regions from Kurdish armed groups under the agreement of 2019.
He also noted that the "friendly, partnership nature of relations with Turkey" allows "open and constructive" discussion of these differences.
Earlier, Russian presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that Moscow called on Ankara to show restraint in light of the strikes on Syrian territory
, and tensions could not be allowed to escalate.