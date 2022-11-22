https://sputniknews.com/20221122/japan-to-send-f-15-fighter-jets-for-military-exercise-in-philippines-1104553574.html

Japan to Send F-15 Fighter Jets for Military Exercise in Philippines

Japan to Send F-15 Fighter Jets for Military Exercise in Philippines

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan will send its fighter jets to participate in joint exercises with the Philippine Air Force that are scheduled to take place from... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-22T14:05+0000

2022-11-22T14:05+0000

2022-11-22T14:05+0000

world

japan

f-15

philippines

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104553400_0:27:2697:1544_1920x0_80_0_0_05c862864a782b9497661518b7451809.jpg

According to the diplomatic mission, the units of the two countries will conduct drills aimed at promoting "mutual understanding and defense cooperation and exchanges."Earlier in the year, the air forces of both Japan and the Philippines conducted joint training to practice humanitarian cooperation during natural disasters. The two countries took part in a similar exercise in July 2021 as well.In early October, around 3,500 soldiers from the Philippines and the United Stated participated in joint naval drills on the islands to practice a possible response to any escalation that could arise in the South China Sea between China and other nations. Japan sent 30 soldiers to take part in the exercise that time.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan to send f-15 fighter jets for military exercise in philippines