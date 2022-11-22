International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221122/japan-to-send-f-15-fighter-jets-for-military-exercise-in-philippines-1104553574.html
Japan to Send F-15 Fighter Jets for Military Exercise in Philippines
Japan to Send F-15 Fighter Jets for Military Exercise in Philippines
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan will send its fighter jets to participate in joint exercises with the Philippine Air Force that are scheduled to take place from... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-22T14:05+0000
2022-11-22T14:05+0000
world
japan
f-15
philippines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104553400_0:27:2697:1544_1920x0_80_0_0_05c862864a782b9497661518b7451809.jpg
According to the diplomatic mission, the units of the two countries will conduct drills aimed at promoting "mutual understanding and defense cooperation and exchanges."Earlier in the year, the air forces of both Japan and the Philippines conducted joint training to practice humanitarian cooperation during natural disasters. The two countries took part in a similar exercise in July 2021 as well.In early October, around 3,500 soldiers from the Philippines and the United Stated participated in joint naval drills on the islands to practice a possible response to any escalation that could arise in the South China Sea between China and other nations. Japan sent 30 soldiers to take part in the exercise that time.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104553400_303:0:2395:1569_1920x0_80_0_0_ed3c4113ca8ccb20dfb3436f50a7b98b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan to send f-15 fighter jets for military exercise in philippines
japan to send f-15 fighter jets for military exercise in philippines

Japan to Send F-15 Fighter Jets for Military Exercise in Philippines

14:05 GMT 22.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / KAZUHIRO NOGIJapan's Air Self-Defense Force F-15 jet fighter takes off at Nyutabal air base in Shintomi town, Miyazaki Prefecture, 17 November 2004 as part of an usual air patrol. AFP PHOTO/Kazuhiro NOGI (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP)
Japan's Air Self-Defense Force F-15 jet fighter takes off at Nyutabal air base in Shintomi town, Miyazaki Prefecture, 17 November 2004 as part of an usual air patrol. AFP PHOTO/Kazuhiro NOGI (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / KAZUHIRO NOGI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan will send its fighter jets to participate in joint exercises with the Philippine Air Force that are scheduled to take place from November 27 to December 11, the Japanese embassy to the Philippines said on Tuesday.

"The JASDF [Japanese Air Self-Defense Force] will deploy two (2) fighter aircraft (F-15), along with approximately 60 personnel from Air Defense Command. Exchanges will be held mainly at the Clark Air Base, Pampanga and the surrounding airspace," the embassy said in a statement.

According to the diplomatic mission, the units of the two countries will conduct drills aimed at promoting "mutual understanding and defense cooperation and exchanges."
Earlier in the year, the air forces of both Japan and the Philippines conducted joint training to practice humanitarian cooperation during natural disasters. The two countries took part in a similar exercise in July 2021 as well.
In early October, around 3,500 soldiers from the Philippines and the United Stated participated in joint naval drills on the islands to practice a possible response to any escalation that could arise in the South China Sea between China and other nations. Japan sent 30 soldiers to take part in the exercise that time.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала