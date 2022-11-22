Jailed Minister Gets Prison Massage From Accused Child Rapist
According to official jail reports, his "masseur" was arrested last year after his own daughter - an unnamed class ten student - filed charges claiming he had assaulted her. He was seen passing for a physiotherapist and giving Jain a head and foot massage last week. It is unclear why the accused rapist replaced the prison physiotherapist.
The “masseur” who gave "physiotherapy" to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in jail is an accused child rapist, media has reported, sparking outrage in India.
Jain has been in custody in Tihar jail since May on money laundering charges, but continues to be Delhi's health minister, despite the allegations.
After the video of Jain receving a controversial head and foot massage went viral, Delhi deputy state chief Manish Sisodiahad defended him by saying that the massage was part of a physiotherapy session.
As a result, Jain's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal have faced fierce criticism.
For its part, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla blasted the AAP, saying that “Tihar becomes Thailand," in a derogatory reference to Thailand's massage fame.
He added in another tweet that “Kejriwal must answer why he defended Satyendar Jain after the video of him receiving massage went viral and insulted physiotherapists."
Thanks Arvind Kejriwal— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 22, 2022
Under you Hawalabaaz Satyendra becomes Kattar Imandaar
Potential rapist becomes physiotherapist ! Maalish becomes physiotherapy!
Tihar becomes Thailand
Sazaa becomes Maalish & Mazaa
Sack Satyendra Jain now! And stop defending corruption therapy pic.twitter.com/1Djrxvavse
BJP General Secretary B.L. Santhosh also slammed Kejriwal, exclaiming that “AAP and its politicians are shameless."
In a tweet in Hindi, BJP Delhi Vice President Virendra Sachdeva asked, “From which hospital or doctor suggested his [the accused rapist's] name?”
