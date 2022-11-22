https://sputniknews.com/20221122/jailed-minister-gets-prison-massage-from-accused-child-rapist-1104531402.html

Jailed Minister Gets Prison Massage From Accused Child Rapist

According to official jail reports, his "masseur" was arrested last year after his own daughter - an unnamed class ten student - filed charges claiming he had... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

The “masseur” who gave "physiotherapy" to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in jail is an accused child rapist, media has reported, sparking outrage in India.Jain has been in custody in Tihar jail since May on money laundering charges, but continues to be Delhi's health minister, despite the allegations.As a result, Jain's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal have faced fierce criticism.For its part, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla blasted the AAP, saying that “Tihar becomes Thailand," in a derogatory reference to Thailand's massage fame. BJP General Secretary B.L. Santhosh also slammed Kejriwal, exclaiming that “AAP and its politicians are shameless."In a tweet in Hindi, BJP Delhi Vice President Virendra Sachdeva asked, “From which hospital or doctor suggested his [the accused rapist's] name?”

