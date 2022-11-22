https://sputniknews.com/20221122/israeli-woman-files-lawsuit-against-us-secret-service-officer-for-assault-1104558135.html

Israeli Woman Files Lawsuit Against US Secret Service Officer for Assault

Israeli Woman Files Lawsuit Against US Secret Service Officer for Assault

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An Israeli woman, Tamar Ben Haim, has filed a lawsuit against a US Secret Service officer who attacked her in July while he was in Jerusalem... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-22T17:01+0000

2022-11-22T17:01+0000

2022-11-22T17:01+0000

world

us

us secret service

israel

assault

woman

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096186555_0:35:2048:1187_1920x0_80_0_0_5ef230e2e6dac75b0a7eb654deb8ec29.jpg

In late July, media reported that a US Secret Service employee, who arrived in Jerusalem ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit on July 13-14, got into a fight with a local woman and was sent back to the US.According to the complaint, following the assault, the plaintiff learned that the attacker was an agent of the US Secret Service, however, the perpetrator’s name or address is not yet known, and so far, the US Secret Service has refused to reveal the identity of the alleged assailant.According to the suit, the man attacked the Israeli woman in the street suddenly and without warning. The beating continued until the man accompanying the bodyguard, who did not take part in the attack, pulled his companion away, the complaint revealed.The document states that after the incident, the woman was diagnosed with acute stress, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, and had to see a psychotherapist regularly.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, us secret service, israel, assault, woman