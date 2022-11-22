https://sputniknews.com/20221122/india-explores-investment-in-venezuelas-oil-and-gas-sector-1104529928.html

India Explores Investment in Venezuela’s Oil and Gas Sector

India Explores Investment in Venezuela’s Oil and Gas Sector

US sanctions on Venezuela hurt Indian refineries that had been purchasing cheaper heavy crude oil and exporting petroleum products to the US and Europe. 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-22T11:42+0000

2022-11-22T11:42+0000

2022-11-22T11:42+0000

world

venezuelan

us sanctions

us sanctions on venezuela

nicolás maduro

subrahmanyam jaishankar

oil

energy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107682/42/1076824205_0:235:1920:1315_1920x0_80_0_0_c2202ba5b97d58c1cd310dc15efd4f67.jpg

India is reportedly exploring ways to further enhance bilateral trade with Venezuela, a Latin American nation facing oil and economic sanctions from the US, amid rising crude oil import bills.The discussions were held during the fourth round of foreign office consultations between the two nations in Caracas.“Secretary (East) also called on the Foreign Minister of Venezuela Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa and exchanged views on India’s investments in the oil sector and ways to further enhance bilateral ties,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, without revealing specific details.Exchanging views on regional and international issues of “common interest,” the high-rank officials “comprehensively reviewed their bilateral relations,” covering areas such as political, trade, energy, health and pharmaceuticals spheres, among others. Delhi has been urging Washington to reconsider its sanctions against Venezuela to ease higher oil prices.Speaking in New York in September, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar rued the West, saying, “If you put Iran [oil supplies] out of the market, Venezuela out of the market, you want to put Russia out of the market. What is the world supposed to do? This is not about de-risking, this is about keeping the markets alive. And these are policy choices which countries have made." However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “On Venezuela, there is no change in our policy or on our approach.” Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also underlined that Delhi is willing to purchase oil from anywhere, as the government has a moral obligation towards its over 1.3 billion people. Trade and shipping data shows that Indian companies have been importing significant volumes of petroleum from Venezuela since July this year for the first time since the US unveiled an oil embargo on the Caribbean nation in 2019.India’s imports from Venezuela saw a jump of 239 percent between April-September against the same period of the last year, with the maximum jump registered in the supply of Venezuelan “mineral fuels, mineral oils, bituminous substances.” In October, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro sought investments from countries like India and China in the Orinoco Belt, which possesses 271 million barrels of heavy and extra-heavy crude oil, equivalent to 20% of the world’s proven reserves.

venezuelan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

oil and economic sanctions, us sanctions on venezuela, geopolitical risks, are sanctions hurting russia, live crude oil price in dollar, venezuela’s oil and gas sector