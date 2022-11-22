‘I’m Done!’: Anarchy During White House Presser as Journos Shout Questions at Fauci

https://sputniknews.com/20221122/im-done-anarchy-during-white-house-presser-as-journos-shout-questions-at-fauci-1104563941.html

Chaos erupted in the White House briefing room on Tuesday after a journalist shouted a question out of order. 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

Tuesday was the last White House COVID-19 briefing by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and top pandemic adviser to the Biden administration. While Fauci had some solemn reflections about his time in the position and made an appeal for more Americans to get the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters ahead of an anticipated winter outbreak, a few reporters had other plans.While the exact question that New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked of Fauci was unclear, according to reports, he wanted to know what Fauci had personally done to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another journalist, Daily Caller correspondent Diana Glebova, claimed on Twitter to have asked the same question.However, as multiple people shouted questions at the medical professional, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stepped up to the podium to try and restore order.Her efforts accomplished little, and reporters immediately objected to the situation.However, that only caused even more shouting. Africa Today's Simon Ateba emerged as the leading voice, asserting to Jean-Pierre that “you should allow her to ask the question … She’s asking about the origins of COVID-19, and Dr. Fauci is the best person to answer that question.”It was perhaps the biggest shakeup at a White House press conference since November 2018, when CNN correspondent Jim Acosta pressed then-US President Donald Trump about his disparaging comments about Latino asylum seekers entering the US via the US-Mexico border. Although in that case, Acosta had at least been called on to speak at first.After an aide rushed up and took the microphone from Acosta, Trump scolded the reporter, saying “CNN should be ashamed of itself, having you work for them. You are a rude, terrible person.”Acosta’s White House press credentials were suspended for over a week as a result of the fiasco.

