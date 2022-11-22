International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221122/how-2022-world-cup-fans-cheer-in-different-countries-fan-zones-1104550613.html
How 2022 World Cup Fans Cheer in Different Countries' Fan Zones
How 2022 World Cup Fans Cheer in Different Countries' Fan Zones
The World Cup, it would seem, has just begun, and it is already in its third day. 22.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-22T14:40+0000
2022-11-22T14:40+0000
world
fifa
fifa world cup 2022
football fans
qatar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104539820_0:177:3015:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_abd52d8f8a4a974547e013e03bc06d06.jpg
Today, the Argentine national team started the World Cup in Qatar with a match against Saudi Arabia and surprisingly lost by 2-1. This loss is, for sure, more dramatic for Lionel Messi because this World Cup is his last chance to win the coveted trophy. For the first time in the tournament – full load, four matches will be played at once on November 22. In this format, the tournament will continue until the end of the group stage – until December 2. So, on November 22, Denmark and Tunisia will continue, later the starting whistle will sound in the Mexico - Poland match, and the day will end with the match France - Australia. All fans are waiting for the final which takes place on December 18. The storm of emotions, the spirit of competition, real happiness - you can see it all in our selection of Sputnik photos
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104539820_141:0:2872:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_103392efae14bd7bd435aad036aad430.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fifa, fifa world cup 2022, football fans, qatar, фото
fifa, fifa world cup 2022, football fans, qatar, фото

How 2022 World Cup Fans Cheer in Different Countries' Fan Zones

14:40 GMT 22.11.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The World Cup, it would seem, has just begun, and it is already in its third day.
Today, the Argentine national team started the World Cup in Qatar with a match against Saudi Arabia and surprisingly lost by 2-1. This loss is, for sure, more dramatic for Lionel Messi because this World Cup is his last chance to win the coveted trophy.

For the first time in the tournament – full load, four matches will be played at once on November 22. In this format, the tournament will continue until the end of the group stage – until December 2.
So, on November 22, Denmark and Tunisia will continue, later the starting whistle will sound in the Mexico - Poland match, and the day will end with the match France - Australia.

All fans are waiting for the final which takes place on December 18.

The storm of emotions, the spirit of competition, real happiness - you can see it all in our selection of Sputnik photos
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFans in the fan zone during the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
WORLD CUP 2022. Fan Zone - Sputnik International
1/10
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Fans in the fan zone during the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFans in the fan zone during the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
Soccer. WORLD CUP 2022. Fan Zone - Sputnik International
2/10
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Fans in the fan zone during the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFans watch the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
Soccer. WORLD CUP 2022. Fan Zone - Sputnik International
3/10
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Fans watch the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankA supporter of the Argentinian team in the fan zone during the US-Wales match at the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
A supporter of the Argentinian team in the fan zone during the US-Wales match at the FIFA 2022 World Cup. - Sputnik International
4/10
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
A supporter of the Argentinian team in the fan zone during the US-Wales match at the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankMexican fans in the fan zone during the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
Soccer. WORLD CUP 2022. Fan Zone - Sputnik International
5/10
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Mexican fans in the fan zone during the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFans watch the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
Soccer. WORLD CUP 2022. Fan Zone - Sputnik International
6/10
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Fans watch the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFans in the fan zone during the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
Soccer. WORLD CUP 2022. Fan Zone - Sputnik International
7/10
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Fans in the fan zone during the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankA Senegalese fan watches the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
Soccer. WORLD CUP 2022. Fan Zone - Sputnik International
8/10
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
A Senegalese fan watches the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFans watch the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
Soccer. WORLD CUP 2022. Fan Zone - Sputnik International
9/10
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Fans watch the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFans watch fireworks on the waterfront near the Doha 2022 World Cup fan zone.
Soccer. WORLD CUP 2022. Fan Zone - Sputnik International
10/10
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Fans watch fireworks on the waterfront near the Doha 2022 World Cup fan zone.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала