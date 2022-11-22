How 2022 World Cup Fans Cheer in Different Countries' Fan Zones
The World Cup, it would seem, has just begun, and it is already in its third day.
Today, the Argentine national team started the World Cup in Qatar with a match against Saudi Arabia and surprisingly lost by 2-1. This loss is, for sure, more dramatic for Lionel Messi because this World Cup is his last chance to win the coveted trophy.
For the first time in the tournament – full load, four matches will be played at once on November 22. In this format, the tournament will continue until the end of the group stage – until December 2.
So, on November 22, Denmark and Tunisia will continue, later the starting whistle will sound in the Mexico - Poland match, and the day will end with the match France - Australia.
All fans are waiting for the final which takes place on December 18.
The storm of emotions, the spirit of competition, real happiness - you can see it all in our selection of Sputnik photos
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFans in the fan zone during the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
1/10
Fans in the fan zone during the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFans in the fan zone during the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
2/10
Fans in the fan zone during the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFans watch the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
3/10
Fans watch the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankA supporter of the Argentinian team in the fan zone during the US-Wales match at the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
4/10
A supporter of the Argentinian team in the fan zone during the US-Wales match at the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankMexican fans in the fan zone during the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
5/10
Mexican fans in the fan zone during the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFans watch the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
6/10
Fans watch the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFans in the fan zone during the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
7/10
Fans in the fan zone during the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankA Senegalese fan watches the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
8/10
A Senegalese fan watches the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFans watch the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
9/10
Fans watch the broadcast of the World Cup group stage match between the United States and Wales.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFans watch fireworks on the waterfront near the Doha 2022 World Cup fan zone.
10/10
Fans watch fireworks on the waterfront near the Doha 2022 World Cup fan zone.