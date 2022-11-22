https://sputniknews.com/20221122/how-2022-world-cup-fans-cheer-in-different-countries-fan-zones-1104550613.html

How 2022 World Cup Fans Cheer in Different Countries' Fan Zones

The World Cup, it would seem, has just begun, and it is already in its third day.

Today, the Argentine national team started the World Cup in Qatar with a match against Saudi Arabia and surprisingly lost by 2-1. This loss is, for sure, more dramatic for Lionel Messi because this World Cup is his last chance to win the coveted trophy. For the first time in the tournament – full load, four matches will be played at once on November 22. In this format, the tournament will continue until the end of the group stage – until December 2. So, on November 22, Denmark and Tunisia will continue, later the starting whistle will sound in the Mexico - Poland match, and the day will end with the match France - Australia. All fans are waiting for the final which takes place on December 18. The storm of emotions, the spirit of competition, real happiness - you can see it all in our selection of Sputnik photos

qatar

