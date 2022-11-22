International
WATCH: Football Fans Gather in Buenos Aires to Watch Argentina-Saudi Arabia World Cup Match
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221122/ghanaians-sacked-by-twitter-demand-labor-law-rights-1104530441.html
Ghanaians Sacked by Twitter Reportedly Demand Labor Law Rights
Ghanaians Sacked by Twitter Reportedly Demand Labor Law Rights
In this article you can read why Ghanaian employees fired by Twitter demand the company to comply with labor laws
2022-11-22T11:25+0000
2022-11-22T11:47+0000
africa
africa
west africa
ghana
twitter
elon musk
employee
downsizing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104530605_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6a91b6752e7b8405a6afac3c9f9e8038.jpg
Fired Twitter employees in Ghana have reportedly hired a lawyer and sent a letter to the company demanding that it comply with local labor laws.Among the group's demands are the provision of three-months severance pay and other payments comparable to those received by Twitter employees worldwide.The dismissed employees are also demanding repatriation expenses for non-Ghanaian citizens, vesting of stock options granted in their contracts, and the continuation of healthcare coverage that was provided to employees in other countries.The employees also asked Ghana's government to compel Twitter to “adhere to the laws of Ghana on redundancy and offer the employees a fair and just negotiation and redundancy pay."Just a week after Musk's takeover, Twitter fired almost all its employees in Ghana, leaving only one. However, the dismissed staff didn't get any severance pay guaranteed by Ghana’s labor laws and Twitter's employment contracts. Moreover, the Ghanaian staff complained that they weren't informed about the situation in time, unlike employees in the United States and Europe. After taking over the company, Musk also "temporarily" dismissed the company's board of directors in the US, becoming its sole CEO. In an effort to put Twitter "on a healthy path" and assure the company's "success moving ahead," Musk began firing employees worldwide in November, just over a week after taking charge. It was also reported that only about 2,700 employees out of about 7,500 retained their jobs.Musk, who also owns SpaceX and Tesla, first mentioned buying Twitter in April, saying he wanted to buy the company because it could champion "free speech". The businessman’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter was completed at the end of October.Twitter Inc., a US-base company, was established in 2006. The company's primary product is a social network for sending and receiving text messages.
https://sputniknews.com/20221109/birds-of-a-feather-which-celebs-have-quit-twitter-after-musk-takover-1103925776.html
africa
west africa
ghana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Olga Borodkina
Olga Borodkina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104530605_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2de8ccac793b515e89795df7d44738d5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ghanaian employees, twitter employees, fired employees, elon musk, acquisition of twitter
ghanaian employees, twitter employees, fired employees, elon musk, acquisition of twitter

Ghanaians Sacked by Twitter Reportedly Demand Labor Law Rights

11:25 GMT 22.11.2022 (Updated: 11:47 GMT 22.11.2022)
© AP Photo / Susan WalshElon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2022
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Olga Borodkina
All materialsWrite to the author
Twitter fired all but one of its employees in Ghana earlier this month. The move came after Elon Mask completed his takeover of the company and initiated a downsizing campaign.
Fired Twitter employees in Ghana have reportedly hired a lawyer and sent a letter to the company demanding that it comply with local labor laws.
Among the group's demands are the provision of three-months severance pay and other payments comparable to those received by Twitter employees worldwide.
The dismissed employees are also demanding repatriation expenses for non-Ghanaian citizens, vesting of stock options granted in their contracts, and the continuation of healthcare coverage that was provided to employees in other countries.

“It is clear that Twitter, Inc. under Mr. Elon Musk is either deliberately or recklessly flouting the laws of Ghana, is operating in bad faith and in a manner that seeks to silence and intimidate former employees into accepting any terms unilaterally thrown at them,” the employees stated in the letter, as quoted by the media.

The employees also asked Ghana's government to compel Twitter to “adhere to the laws of Ghana on redundancy and offer the employees a fair and just negotiation and redundancy pay."

“The employees are distressed, humiliated, and intimidated by this turn of events. There are non-Ghanaian employees, some with young families, who moved here to take up jobs and have now been left unceremoniously in the lurch, with no provision for repatriation expenses and no way to communicate with Twitter, Inc. and discuss or plead their case,” the appeal to Ghana’s chief labor officer read.

Just a week after Musk's takeover, Twitter fired almost all its employees in Ghana, leaving only one. However, the dismissed staff didn't get any severance pay guaranteed by Ghana’s labor laws and Twitter's employment contracts. Moreover, the Ghanaian staff complained that they weren't informed about the situation in time, unlike employees in the United States and Europe.

After taking over the company, Musk also "temporarily" dismissed the company's board of directors in the US, becoming its sole CEO. In an effort to put Twitter "on a healthy path" and assure the company's "success moving ahead," Musk began firing employees worldwide in November, just over a week after taking charge. It was also reported that only about 2,700 employees out of about 7,500 retained their jobs.
Twitter logo on smartphone screen over the face masks - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2022
Sputnik Explains
Birds of a Feather: Which Celebs Have Quit Twitter After The Musk Takeover?
9 November, 10:08 GMT
Musk, who also owns SpaceX and Tesla, first mentioned buying Twitter in April, saying he wanted to buy the company because it could champion "free speech". The businessman’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter was completed at the end of October.
Twitter Inc., a US-base company, was established in 2006. The company's primary product is a social network for sending and receiving text messages.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала