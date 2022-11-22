https://sputniknews.com/20221122/ghanaians-sacked-by-twitter-demand-labor-law-rights-1104530441.html

Ghanaians Sacked by Twitter Reportedly Demand Labor Law Rights

Ghanaians Sacked by Twitter Reportedly Demand Labor Law Rights

In this article you can read why Ghanaian employees fired by Twitter demand the company to comply with labor laws

Fired Twitter employees in Ghana have reportedly hired a lawyer and sent a letter to the company demanding that it comply with local labor laws.Among the group's demands are the provision of three-months severance pay and other payments comparable to those received by Twitter employees worldwide.The dismissed employees are also demanding repatriation expenses for non-Ghanaian citizens, vesting of stock options granted in their contracts, and the continuation of healthcare coverage that was provided to employees in other countries.The employees also asked Ghana's government to compel Twitter to “adhere to the laws of Ghana on redundancy and offer the employees a fair and just negotiation and redundancy pay."Just a week after Musk's takeover, Twitter fired almost all its employees in Ghana, leaving only one. However, the dismissed staff didn't get any severance pay guaranteed by Ghana’s labor laws and Twitter's employment contracts. Moreover, the Ghanaian staff complained that they weren't informed about the situation in time, unlike employees in the United States and Europe. After taking over the company, Musk also "temporarily" dismissed the company's board of directors in the US, becoming its sole CEO. In an effort to put Twitter "on a healthy path" and assure the company's "success moving ahead," Musk began firing employees worldwide in November, just over a week after taking charge. It was also reported that only about 2,700 employees out of about 7,500 retained their jobs.Musk, who also owns SpaceX and Tesla, first mentioned buying Twitter in April, saying he wanted to buy the company because it could champion "free speech". The businessman’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter was completed at the end of October.Twitter Inc., a US-base company, was established in 2006. The company's primary product is a social network for sending and receiving text messages.

