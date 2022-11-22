International
WATCH: Football Fans Gather in Buenos Aires to Watch Argentina-Saudi Arabia World Cup Match
France to Deploy Rafale Jets in Lithuania From Friday as Part of NATO Buildup
France to Deploy Rafale Jets in Lithuania From Friday as Part of NATO Buildup
In early October, defense minister Sebastien Lecornu reported that France plans to boost its military presence in Eastern Europe within the framework of NATO due to the intensified hostilities in Ukraine. He announced that Paris would send more Rafale fighter jets to Lithuania, troops to Estonia, and tanks and armored personnel carriers to Romania.
France to Deploy Rafale Jets in Lithuania From Friday as Part of NATO Buildup

09:02 GMT 22.11.2022 (Updated: 09:03 GMT 22.11.2022)
© AP Photo / Remy de la MauviniereFrench Air Force Rafale manufactured by France's Dassault Aviation speeds above Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, during the 44th Paris Air Show, in France. (File)
PARIS (Sputnik) - France will deploy four Rafale fighter jets in Lithuania from November 25 as part of the NATO military buildup to protect airspace over the Baltic countries, the French Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"France will deploy four Rafale fighter jets in Lithuania under a NATO mandate from November 25. They will fulfill tasks for the protection of airspace over the Baltic countries," the ministry said in a statement.

In early October, defense minister Sebastien Lecornu reported that France plans to boost its military presence in Eastern Europe within the framework of NATO due to the intensified hostilities in Ukraine. He announced that Paris would send more Rafale fighter jets to Lithuania, troops to Estonia, and tanks and armored personnel carriers to Romania.
