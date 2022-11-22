https://sputniknews.com/20221122/france-to-deploy-rafale-jets-in-lithuania-from-friday-as-part-of-nato-buildup-1104530318.html

France to Deploy Rafale Jets in Lithuania From Friday as Part of NATO Buildup

PARIS (Sputnik) - France will deploy four Rafale fighter jets in Lithuania from November 25 as part of the NATO military buildup to protect airspace over the... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

In early October, defense minister Sebastien Lecornu reported that France plans to boost its military presence in Eastern Europe within the framework of NATO due to the intensified hostilities in Ukraine. He announced that Paris would send more Rafale fighter jets to Lithuania, troops to Estonia, and tanks and armored personnel carriers to Romania.

