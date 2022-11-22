https://sputniknews.com/20221122/football-fans-gather-in-buenos-aires-to-watch-argentina-saudi-arabia-world-cup-match-1104529809.html

Football Fans Gather in Buenos Aires to Watch Argentina-Saudi Arabia World Cup Match

The 2022 FIFA World Cup began on November 20 in Doha, Qatar. The event is expected to be the most expensive World Cup in the history of football competitions. 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Buenos Aires, where Argentinians are gathering in the fan zone to watch the 2022 World Cup match between the national team and Saudi Arabia. Team Argentina, which is led by Lionel Messi, is on a 36-match unbeaten run and stands as one of the main contenders for the cup this year.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

