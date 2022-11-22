https://sputniknews.com/20221122/elon-musk-defers-relaunch-of-twitter-blue-service-amid-huge-drop-in-employees-1104527100.html

Elon Musk Defers Relaunch of Twitter Blue Service Amid Huge Drop in Employees

When Musk officially took over Twitter last month, 7,000 people were on its payroll. However, the firm now has 2,750 workers after mass layoffs and... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the relaunch of Twitter's subscription-based Blue service has been put on hold for an indefinite period until the San Francisco-based organization has a full proof system in place to deal with fake accounts.Earlier this month, Twitter began rolling out the blue badge verification plan for paid subscribers for a monthly fee of $8. But as imposters began impersonating accounts of defense majors like Lockheed Martin and fake handles mushroomed on the platform, the service was suspended. Musk subsequently promised to bring the service back by November 29.Musk's latest statement on Twitter Blue came at a time when the influential messaging app is dealing with a sharp fall in its employees. Only last week, hundreds of workers quit the social network following his ultimatum to pledge to a "hardcore" work culture.Musk, however, claimed that despite the turmoil at the microblogging platform, its daily active user base has seen a huge jump. According to him, Twitter "added 1.6 M daily active users this past week," which is another all-time high.

