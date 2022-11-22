https://sputniknews.com/20221122/denied-entry-to-hospital-woman-in-india-delivers-baby-on-road-1104522007.html
Denied Entry to Hospital, Woman in India Delivers Baby on Road
A hospital in Tirupati, a district in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh allegedly denied entry to a pregnant woman who was in labor pains at the time, forcing her to deliver the baby on the road right next to the hospital.In a viral video a woman is seen holding a bedsheet covering the mother-to-be, who is heard screaming in pain, while an unknown man helps her deliver the baby.According to local media reports, on Sunday, Tirupati maternity hospital authorities denied the woman admission, as no one accompanied her.However, the hospital authority repudiated the reports, adding that they immediately admitted the woman to the hospital after learning that someone had delivered a baby on the road.
Although it is not mandatory for private hospitals to admit all patients, generally, if a hospital refuses admission to any vulnerable patient or in the event of an emergency, the state government launches a probe. If found guilty, the hospital can even lose its license.
