Denied Entry to Hospital, Woman in India Delivers Baby on Road

2022-11-22T07:04+0000

2022-11-22T07:04+0000

2022-11-22T07:04+0000

A hospital in Tirupati, a district in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh allegedly denied entry to a pregnant woman who was in labor pains at the time, forcing her to deliver the baby on the road right next to the hospital.In a viral video a woman is seen holding a bedsheet covering the mother-to-be, who is heard screaming in pain, while an unknown man helps her deliver the baby.According to local media reports, on Sunday, Tirupati maternity hospital authorities denied the woman admission, as no one accompanied her.However, the hospital authority repudiated the reports, adding that they immediately admitted the woman to the hospital after learning that someone had delivered a baby on the road.

