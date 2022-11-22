Defense Ministers of US and China Meet in Cambodia to Ease Bilateral Tensions

International
WATCH: Thousands of Fans Arriving to Lusail Stadium for Argentina-Saudi Arabia Match
Tensions between China and the US have escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in early August. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and says any country's interaction with Taipei is interference in China's internal affairs.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe are meeting in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ defense ministers Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus). Austin urged China to avoid “destabilizing actions” toward Taiwan. He stressed the importance of maintaining a dialogue between the two countries in order to reduce risks. "Secretary Austin and General Wei discussed U.S.-PRC [China] defense relations and regional and global security issues. Secretary Austin emphasized the need to responsibly manage competition and maintain open lines of communication," the Pentagon said.In addition, the parties discussed the importance of substantive dialogue on reducing strategic risk, improving crisis communications and enhancing operational safety.This comes as bilateral relations between the world's two biggest economies have been deteriorating following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August. Pelosi visited the island despite Beijing's warning that it would be unavoidably viewed as interference in China's internal affairs. Pelocy`s visit was followed by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb making a trip to the island.As if it was not enough, in September a bipartisan congressional delegation visited Taiwan. The delegation was led by Florida Democrat Stephanie Murphy, who passed a bill that allows the US to provide Taiwan with arms. Beijing considers high-level foreign visits to the island as interference in its interior affairs and as the actual recognition of the sovereignty of Taiwan. The Biden administration claims that it does not support Taiwanese independence, but opposes any attempt to change the status quo by force. Following Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China held military exercises near the island, including firing missiles over the island and sending ships across the midline of the Taiwan Strait. Some of the missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone. Last week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping engaged in personal talks with US President Joe Biden during the G20 meeting in Indonesia. Biden confirmed that the two countries will vigorously compete for new markets. However, he stressed that this competition should not evolve into conflict. President Xi said that the Taiwan question is at the very core of China's national interests and a major line that should not be crossed. Taiwan is a major apple of discord between China and the US. While the US does not accept the existence of Taiwan as independent country, it invests heavily, both economically and politically, in the island. Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of China, according to formula “One country, two systems”.
Defense Ministers of US and China Meet in Cambodia to Ease Bilateral Tensions

08:03 GMT 22.11.2022
China's Defense Minister, Gen. Wei Fenghe, center right, talks with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, during the 19th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, Asia's premier defense forum, in Singapore, Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Sino-American relations have been strained in recent months as American politicians have visited Taiwan despite the objections of Beijing, which views the island as an inalienable part of China.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe are meeting in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ defense ministers Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus). Austin urged China to avoid “destabilizing actions” toward Taiwan. He stressed the importance of maintaining a dialogue between the two countries in order to reduce risks.
"Secretary Austin and General Wei discussed U.S.-PRC [China] defense relations and regional and global security issues. Secretary Austin emphasized the need to responsibly manage competition and maintain open lines of communication," the Pentagon said.

In addition, the parties discussed the importance of substantive dialogue on reducing strategic risk, improving crisis communications and enhancing operational safety.
This comes as bilateral relations between the world's two biggest economies have been deteriorating following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August. Pelosi visited the island despite Beijing's warning that it would be unavoidably viewed as interference in China's internal affairs. Pelocy`s visit was followed by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb making a trip to the island.
As if it was not enough, in September a bipartisan congressional delegation visited Taiwan. The delegation was led by Florida Democrat Stephanie Murphy, who passed a bill that allows the US to provide Taiwan with arms. Beijing considers high-level foreign visits to the island as interference in its interior affairs and as the actual recognition of the sovereignty of Taiwan. The Biden administration claims that it does not support Taiwanese independence, but opposes any attempt to change the status quo by force.
US President Joe Biden speaks about the US midterm election results as he attends the East Asia Summit during the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits in Phnom Penh on November 13, 2022
Americas
How Biden Stumbles Over Statements About US Policy Regarding Taiwan
14 November, 10:18 GMT
Following Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China held military exercises near the island, including firing missiles over the island and sending ships across the midline of the Taiwan Strait. Some of the missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Last week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping engaged in personal talks with US President Joe Biden during the G20 meeting in Indonesia. Biden confirmed that the two countries will vigorously compete for new markets. However, he stressed that this competition should not evolve into conflict. President Xi said that the Taiwan question is at the very core of China's national interests and a major line that should not be crossed.
Taiwan is a major apple of discord between China and the US. While the US does not accept the existence of Taiwan as independent country, it invests heavily, both economically and politically, in the island. Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of China, according to formula “One country, two systems”.
