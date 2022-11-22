https://sputniknews.com/20221122/brazils-bolsonaro-files-complaint-challenging-election-results-over-malfunctioning-ballot-boxes-1104561963.html
Brazil's Bolsonaro Files Complaint Challenging Election Results Over 'Malfunctioning' Ballot Boxes
The outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro filed a complaint Tuesday with the electoral court claiming that the result of the recent presidential election... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International
The outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro filed a complaint Tuesday with the electoral court claiming that the result of the recent presidential election was invalid on account of "malfunctioning" ballot boxes.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
Being updated
