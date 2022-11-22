https://sputniknews.com/20221122/brazils-bolsonaro-files-complaint-challenging-election-results-over-malfunctioning-ballot-boxes-1104561963.html

Brazil's Bolsonaro Files Complaint Challenging Election Results Over 'Malfunctioning' Ballot Boxes

Brazil's Bolsonaro Files Complaint Challenging Election Results Over 'Malfunctioning' Ballot Boxes

The outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro filed a complaint Tuesday with the electoral court claiming that the result of the recent presidential election... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-22T19:39+0000

2022-11-22T19:39+0000

2022-11-22T19:36+0000

americas

brazil

jair bolsonaro

election

lula da silva

challenge

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1e/1102849273_0:0:3163:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_bfed447d84b7430788b75c4825f7ac2f.jpg

The outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro filed a complaint Tuesday with the electoral court claiming that the result of the recent presidential election was invalid on account of "malfunctioning" ballot boxes.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

americas

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brazil, jair bolsonaro, election, lula da silva, challenge