https://sputniknews.com/20221122/both-major-political-parties-have-failed-americans-only-care-about-power---activists-1104563586.html

Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans, Only Care About Power - Activists

Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans, Only Care About Power - Activists

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Both political parties in the United States have failed the American people because they are backed by corporate interests and only care... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-22T22:33+0000

2022-11-22T22:33+0000

2022-11-22T22:30+0000

americas

us midterm elections

us

democrats

republicans

political parties

americans

power

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096171935_0:212:3071:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_79cded6f3f913e66464d5735f56e3dc3.jpg

Amid the November midterm elections, Democrats defied the pollsters by managing to maintain control of the Senate while losing the House by a slimmer margin than expected.Activist Sam P.K. Collins said neither political party deserved to get people’s vote since they have both failed to adequately address inflation, affordable health care, and living wages, among other issues."Most candidates are backed by corporate interests or are political insiders," Collins said. "We have few candidates or members of Congress who are from the grassroots."Republicans simply care about consolidating power and influence, he added, while Democrats fail to deliver on the right priorities."Progressives compromise - sacrificing the environment... and criminal justice and childcare to try to arrive at a consensus," Collins said.Collins also said even with Democrats controlling both chambers, little has changed, especially for African Americans and other minorities.Pennsylvania Voice Executive Director Salewa Ogunmefun said that there has been so much political divineness in the US while people are still unable to have one job to pay rent, housing is an issue and there are not enough resources in education.Kerra Bolton, a former director of communications for the North Carolina Democratic Party, said Americans would rather attack each other than focus on the most important issues.Meanwhile, she added, although a radical right-wing Supreme Court overturned women’s rights, Democrats failed to take steps to protect them."Democrats are such a weak party. They couldn’t do it when they were in power, they couldn’t do it when they were out of power," she said. "The truth is, they don’t want to."Now those who are of Gen X and older generations are likely not to leave this world better than they found it, Bolton added."Our children and grandchildren will have to fight the same battles we fought," she said.

https://sputniknews.com/20221117/redistricting-had-little-influence-on-outcome-of-us-midterms-election-experts-say-1104347718.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us midterm elections, us, democrats, republicans, political parties, americans, power