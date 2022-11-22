https://sputniknews.com/20221122/bank-of-japan-runs-test-of-worlds-first-banknotes-with-3d-hologram-1104528265.html

Bank of Japan Runs Test of World's First Banknotes With 3D-Hologram

Bank of Japan Runs Test of World's First Banknotes With 3D-Hologram

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Bank of Japan, which is preparing to launch new banknotes with three-dimensional holograms in June 2023, has conducted the first public... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-22T08:08+0000

2022-11-22T08:08+0000

2022-11-22T08:08+0000

world

japan

bank of japan

yen

banknotes

banknote

holograms

hologram

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102652/51/1026525183_0:540:5184:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_cea2346abe9cd5c99eb7e8dc18b17f8c.jpg

Earlier in November, the bank officially announced that the issue of 10,000 yen, 5,000 yen and 1,000 yen bills was discontinued. The new banknotes should be put into circulation in the first half of fiscal 2024, which will begin on April 1, 2024, the Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.The new 10,000 yen banknote will feature a portrait of Eiichi Shibusawa, a Japanese statesman and entrepreneur hailed as the father of Japanese capitalism. A portrait of Umeko Tsuda, who was a female teacher during the Meiji era promoting education for women, will be placed on the 5,000 yen bill. The 1,000 yen banknote will have a portrait of a doctor, one of the discoverers of the plague pathogen, Shibasaburo Kitasato, known as the father of modern Japanese medicine, as seen on the broadcast.In addition, three three-dimensional holograms will be applied to the new banknotes, which will move when the position of a bill changes. These will be the world's first banknotes to incorporate special 3D-hologram technology, according to the report.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world's first banknotes with 3d-hologram, world of japan, yen