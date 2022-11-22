https://sputniknews.com/20221122/artists-rock-stage-at-grand-opening-of-russian-cultural-festival-in-india-1104529632.html
Artists Rock Stage at Grand Opening of Russian Cultural Festival in India
Artists Rock Stage at Grand Opening of Russian Cultural Festival in India
The Festival of Russian Culture in India will showcase Russia's rich traditional and modern folk music and dance, as well as acrobatics, beautiful costumes... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-22T12:30+0000
2022-11-22T12:30+0000
2022-11-22T12:30+0000
india
russia
cultural ties
cross-cultural
diplomatic ties
diplomatic relations
festival
festival
festival
dance
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104543005_0:306:853:786_1920x0_80_0_0_efeeb907094019c6bb43c4eb043dcbfe.jpg
The Festival of Russian Culture witnessed a grand opening in the Indian capital city of Delhi on Monday night after some of Russia's world-famous dancers left the audience mesmerized with their power-packed performance on stage.Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, along with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) President Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, inaugurated the festival to commemorate 75 years of Indo-Russian friendship.After New Delhi, the Festival of Russian Culture in India will travel to Kolkata in West Bengal, and then to Mumbai in Maharashtra. The world-famous dance ensemble "Lezginka" from the North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan, the musical ensemble "Terem-Quartet" from St. Petersburg and the state ensemble of the Cossack song "Krinitsa" will spread their magic on stage with a spellbinding performance.Ambassador Alipov also shared that this festival will not only be a "very vivid illustration of the rich and diverse cultural bonds between our nations" and their historical friendship, mutual interest, and understanding, but it also aims to increase "our humanitarian ties through cultural events."He said it is a unique opportunity to plunge into the wonderful world of Russian dance and music by showcasing leading troops and artists from around the country.ICCR President, Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, stated that the friendship between the two great countries itself is a festival, and Indian artists will also be visiting parts of Russia to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage. He said it isn't just a diplomatic relation but it is more of a people-to-people relationship. "So that is the relationship and there are several facets of this relationship," Dr. Sahasrabuddhe shared during the launch.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104543005_0:226:853:866_1920x0_80_0_0_8694d36a8d262dfa88349d984e4a20e8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
75th anniversary of indo-russian diplomatic relations, russian festival in india, russian culture in india, india russia strategic partnership, festivals in new delhi, cultural events in delhi, metropolitan cities, 75 years of indian-russian friednship, dance group "lezginka", russian lezginka, indo-russian humanitarian ties, dr. vinay sahasrabuddhe
75th anniversary of indo-russian diplomatic relations, russian festival in india, russian culture in india, india russia strategic partnership, festivals in new delhi, cultural events in delhi, metropolitan cities, 75 years of indian-russian friednship, dance group "lezginka", russian lezginka, indo-russian humanitarian ties, dr. vinay sahasrabuddhe
Artists Rock Stage at Grand Opening of Russian Cultural Festival in India
The Festival of Russian Culture in India will showcase Russia's rich traditional and modern folk music and dance, as well as acrobatics, beautiful costumes, and culture.
The Festival of Russian Culture witnessed a grand opening
in the Indian capital city of Delhi on Monday night after some of Russia's world-famous dancers left the audience mesmerized with their power-packed performance on stage.
Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov
, along with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) President Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, inaugurated the festival to commemorate 75 years of Indo-Russian friendship.
“It is a matter of joy and pride to inaugurate tonight, the festival of Russian culture in India. After years of online living during the pandemic, we resume this wonderful yearly tradition, which has always been very popular in both our friendly countries," the Russian ambassador said during the inauguration.
After New Delhi, the Festival of Russian Culture in India will travel to Kolkata
in West Bengal, and then to Mumbai in Maharashtra.
The world-famous dance ensemble "Lezginka" from the North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan, the musical ensemble "Terem-Quartet" from St. Petersburg and the state ensemble of the Cossack song "Krinitsa" will spread their magic on stage with a spellbinding performance.
Ambassador Alipov also shared that this festival will not only be a "very vivid illustration of the rich and diverse cultural bonds between our nations" and their historical friendship, mutual interest, and understanding, but it also aims to increase "our humanitarian ties through cultural events."
He said it is a unique opportunity to plunge into the wonderful world of Russian dance and music by showcasing leading troops and artists from around the country.
"There is a popular saying in India -- dosti se zada kuch bhi nahi hota [which means] nothing is more important than friendship. As a tribute of our respects to one of the most ancient civilizations, I hope this festival will be the most colorful manifestation of the 75th anniversary of Russian- India diplomatic relations which we celebrate this year," the ambassador added.
ICCR President, Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, stated that the friendship between the two great countries itself is a festival, and Indian artists will also be visiting parts of Russia to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage.
He said it isn't just a diplomatic relation but it is more of a people-to-people relationship.
"In India, you can ask any person, which country from Europe do you love the most? I'm sure the first name that will come to his mind is that of Russia. And therefore when you talk about Moscow, you remember Mumbai, when you talk about Ganga (sacred river), you remember Volga and when you remember Mahatma Gandhi, you also remember Leo Tolstoy."
"So that is the relationship and there are several facets of this relationship," Dr. Sahasrabuddhe shared during the launch.