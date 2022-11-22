https://sputniknews.com/20221122/artists-rock-stage-at-grand-opening-of-russian-cultural-festival-in-india-1104529632.html

Artists Rock Stage at Grand Opening of Russian Cultural Festival in India

The Festival of Russian Culture in India will showcase Russia's rich traditional and modern folk music and dance, as well as acrobatics, beautiful costumes... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

The Festival of Russian Culture witnessed a grand opening in the Indian capital city of Delhi on Monday night after some of Russia's world-famous dancers left the audience mesmerized with their power-packed performance on stage.Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, along with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) President Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, inaugurated the festival to commemorate 75 years of Indo-Russian friendship.After New Delhi, the Festival of Russian Culture in India will travel to Kolkata in West Bengal, and then to Mumbai in Maharashtra. The world-famous dance ensemble "Lezginka" from the North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan, the musical ensemble "Terem-Quartet" from St. Petersburg and the state ensemble of the Cossack song "Krinitsa" will spread their magic on stage with a spellbinding performance.Ambassador Alipov also shared that this festival will not only be a "very vivid illustration of the rich and diverse cultural bonds between our nations" and their historical friendship, mutual interest, and understanding, but it also aims to increase "our humanitarian ties through cultural events."He said it is a unique opportunity to plunge into the wonderful world of Russian dance and music by showcasing leading troops and artists from around the country.ICCR President, Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, stated that the friendship between the two great countries itself is a festival, and Indian artists will also be visiting parts of Russia to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage. He said it isn't just a diplomatic relation but it is more of a people-to-people relationship. "So that is the relationship and there are several facets of this relationship," Dr. Sahasrabuddhe shared during the launch.

