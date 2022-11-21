International
WATCH: English Fans Gather in London Fan Zone for World Cup Match Against Iran
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221121/water-tank-in-indias-karnataka-purified-with-cow-urine-after-dalit-woman-drinks-from-it-1104497004.html
Water Tank in India's Karnataka Purified With Cow Urine After Dalit Woman Drinks From It
Water Tank in India's Karnataka Purified With Cow Urine After Dalit Woman Drinks From It
Scheduled Caste citizens are among India's most disadvantaged socio-economic groups, and were long known as "the oppressed classes", or "untouchables." Over... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-21T13:43+0000
2022-11-21T13:43+0000
india
karnataka state
karnataka
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104503842_0:119:3000:1807_1920x0_80_0_0_e6b02e570ff135d4dd6dc32cd27b3a68.jpg
Upper caste villagers in India's Karnataka state drained a water tank and ''purified'' it with cow urine after a woman from the Dalit community (the lowest stratum of the castes) drank water from it, media reports said on Monday.In Hinduism, cows' urine is used for purification during various religious rituals. The incident reportedly took place during a Dalit wedding in Heggotara Village in the state's Chamarajnagar District, when a scheduled caste (SC) woman drank from a water tank. When some upper caste men noticed it, they scolded her.The next day, the locals came to empty the tank and ''clean'' it with cow urine.Following the incident, several people belonging to the Dailt community filed complaints against the unknown locals over the act.On Sunday and Monday, social department officials chose to drink water from all reservoirs around the village, denouncing the practice of untouchability.
karnataka state
karnataka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104503842_216:0:2784:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_e0295addc7e60333dfbfcae19e0cb35a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dalit woman, upper class purify tanker, karnataka, dalit, schedule class, cow urine
dalit woman, upper class purify tanker, karnataka, dalit, schedule class, cow urine

Water Tank in India's Karnataka Purified With Cow Urine After Dalit Woman Drinks From It

13:43 GMT 21.11.2022
© AP Photo / Saurabh DasA small boy takes a bath at a community water tank provided by the city municipality as a man relaxes on a charpoy as the day ends in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 24, 2011.
A small boy takes a bath at a community water tank provided by the city municipality as a man relaxes on a charpoy as the day ends in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 24, 2011. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2022
© AP Photo / Saurabh Das
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Scheduled Caste citizens are among India's most disadvantaged socio-economic groups, and were long known as "the oppressed classes", or "untouchables." Over the years, however, many scheduled caste people have risen to occupy top positions in various walks of life in India.
Upper caste villagers in India's Karnataka state drained a water tank and ''purified'' it with cow urine after a woman from the Dalit community (the lowest stratum of the castes) drank water from it, media reports said on Monday.
In Hinduism, cows' urine is used for purification during various religious rituals.
The incident reportedly took place during a Dalit wedding in Heggotara Village in the state's Chamarajnagar District, when a scheduled caste (SC) woman drank from a water tank. When some upper caste men noticed it, they scolded her.
The next day, the locals came to empty the tank and ''clean'' it with cow urine.
Following the incident, several people belonging to the Dailt community filed complaints against the unknown locals over the act.
In India, caste-based crimes are punishable under a law protecting the rights of Dalits. Despite that, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against the Dalit community increased in 2019.
On Sunday and Monday, social department officials chose to drink water from all reservoirs around the village, denouncing the practice of untouchability.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала