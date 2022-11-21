https://sputniknews.com/20221121/us-seeks-to-catch-up-to-russia-china-in-hypersonic-weapons-development-1104514390.html
US Seeks to Catch Up With Russia & China in Developing Hypersonic Weapons
US Seeks to Catch Up With Russia & China in Developing Hypersonic Weapons
Moscow has already successfully used hypersonic weapons in a combat situation, demonstrating that they work as advertised. The same cannot be said about the... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-21T18:51+0000
2022-11-21T18:51+0000
2022-11-21T18:59+0000
world
us
hypersonic weapons
development
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092824246_0:66:858:549_1920x0_80_0_0_fe6a0dfa30464c9087a1aa5b1f14e3f8.jpg
Washington wants to develop hypersonic weaponry faster in light of Moscow’s and Beijing’s advances in the field, according to US Vice-Admiral Johnny Wolfe, head of the US Navy’s Strategic Systems program.Admitting that the US previously lacked a “real driver” to “take that technology and put it into a weapon system," Wolfe informed that this is no longer the case.Wolfe’s statement came after Russia successfully deployed the Kinzhal hypersonic missile during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine this year, and after China reportedly tested its own hypersonic weapon in 2021.Extremely fast and maneuverable, hypersonic weapons are very difficult to detect and intercept, making them a nightmare for missile defense specialists.
https://sputniknews.com/20221110/iran-develops-first-national-hypersonic-ballistic-missile-irgs-1103965481.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092824246_0:0:858:645_1920x0_80_0_0_8d919f85db3a89d9eda6d4013470045b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, hypersonic weapons, development
us, hypersonic weapons, development
US Seeks to Catch Up With Russia & China in Developing Hypersonic Weapons
18:51 GMT 21.11.2022 (Updated: 18:59 GMT 21.11.2022)
Moscow has already successfully used hypersonic weapons in a combat situation, demonstrating that they work as advertised. The same cannot be said about the United States.
Washington wants to develop hypersonic weaponry faster in light of Moscow’s and Beijing’s advances in the field, according to US Vice-Admiral Johnny Wolfe, head of the US Navy’s Strategic Systems program.
Admitting that the US previously lacked a “real driver” to “take that technology and put it into a weapon system," Wolfe informed that this is no longer the case.
“China and Russia are the drivers,” he said, as quoted by a US media outlet.
Wolfe’s statement came after Russia successfully deployed the Kinzhal hypersonic missile during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine this year, and after China reportedly tested its own hypersonic weapon in 2021.
Extremely fast and maneuverable, hypersonic weapons are very difficult to detect and intercept, making them a nightmare for missile defense specialists.