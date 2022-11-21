https://sputniknews.com/20221121/us-seeks-to-catch-up-to-russia-china-in-hypersonic-weapons-development-1104514390.html

US Seeks to Catch Up With Russia & China in Developing Hypersonic Weapons

US Seeks to Catch Up With Russia & China in Developing Hypersonic Weapons

Moscow has already successfully used hypersonic weapons in a combat situation, demonstrating that they work as advertised. The same cannot be said about the... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-21T18:51+0000

2022-11-21T18:51+0000

2022-11-21T18:59+0000

world

us

hypersonic weapons

development

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092824246_0:66:858:549_1920x0_80_0_0_fe6a0dfa30464c9087a1aa5b1f14e3f8.jpg

Washington wants to develop hypersonic weaponry faster in light of Moscow’s and Beijing’s advances in the field, according to US Vice-Admiral Johnny Wolfe, head of the US Navy’s Strategic Systems program.Admitting that the US previously lacked a “real driver” to “take that technology and put it into a weapon system," Wolfe informed that this is no longer the case.Wolfe’s statement came after Russia successfully deployed the Kinzhal hypersonic missile during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine this year, and after China reportedly tested its own hypersonic weapon in 2021.Extremely fast and maneuverable, hypersonic weapons are very difficult to detect and intercept, making them a nightmare for missile defense specialists.

https://sputniknews.com/20221110/iran-develops-first-national-hypersonic-ballistic-missile-irgs-1103965481.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, hypersonic weapons, development