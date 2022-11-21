International
UK Has No Plans to Lift Immigration Barriers to Fight Workforce Shortage: Reports
UK Has No Plans to Lift Immigration Barriers to Fight Workforce Shortage: Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Minister for Immigration Robert Jenrick said on Monday that the United Kingdom would not lift immigration barriers to curb workforce... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International
"We listen to the business community, obviously, and we are aware of certain skill shortages, and we want a pragmatic, sensible relationship with business … But overall our ambition is to reduce net migration. We think that’s what the British public want. That was one of the driving forces in the vote to leave the European Union, back in 2016," Jenrick told British TV channel.He noted that the UK government had nothing against attracting well-trained staff, while a higher influx of low-skilled workers is an absolutely unfavorable outcome, adding that local businesses should be "looking into the British workforce in the first instance," which can be, if necessary, trained to do the job, the channel reported.After Brexit, UK companies have been experiencing difficulties in hiring the necessary number of employees, since access to the British labor market has become much harder for EU nationals. Total vacancies in the UK reportedly number 1.2 million at the moment.
17:49 GMT 21.11.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Minister for Immigration Robert Jenrick said on Monday that the United Kingdom would not lift immigration barriers to curb workforce shortages.
"We listen to the business community, obviously, and we are aware of certain skill shortages, and we want a pragmatic, sensible relationship with business … But overall our ambition is to reduce net migration. We think that’s what the British public want. That was one of the driving forces in the vote to leave the European Union, back in 2016," Jenrick told British TV channel.
He noted that the UK government had nothing against attracting well-trained staff, while a higher influx of low-skilled workers is an absolutely unfavorable outcome, adding that local businesses should be "looking into the British workforce in the first instance," which can be, if necessary, trained to do the job, the channel reported.
After Brexit, UK companies have been experiencing difficulties in hiring the necessary number of employees, since access to the British labor market has become much harder for EU nationals. Total vacancies in the UK reportedly number 1.2 million at the moment.
