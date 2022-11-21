International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20221121/ufo-like-shape-caught-on-camera-over-russias-siberia--photo-1104513253.html
'UFO-Like Shape' Caught on Camera Over Russia's Siberia – Photo
'UFO-Like Shape' Caught on Camera Over Russia's Siberia – Photo
The man who captured this strange sight on film said he saw many other similar-looking phenomena soaring above Lake Baikal. 21.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-21T18:21+0000
2022-11-21T18:24+0000
viral
lake baikal
national park
cloud
ufo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107824/57/1078245765_0:63:1201:738_1920x0_80_0_0_8339bc675876798e82ba579186640b4f.jpg
A peculiar aerial phenomenon has been spotted recently in the sky above the Pribaikalsk National Park located near the coast of Lake Baikal in Russia.A photo taken by an environmental inspector working at the park shows a vaguely oval shape accompanied by a smoky trail of some sort.While at first glance this shape might be mistaken for some sort of a “flying saucer”, it is merely a cloud, with the photographer himself telling media that he witnessed many such clouds in the sky above Olkhon Island in Lake Baikal.
lake baikal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107824/57/1078245765_66:0:1133:800_1920x0_80_0_0_0cefec655d618b9f3bce55a2f201ea0c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lake baikal, national park, cloud, ufo
lake baikal, national park, cloud, ufo

'UFO-Like Shape' Caught on Camera Over Russia's Siberia – Photo

18:21 GMT 21.11.2022 (Updated: 18:24 GMT 21.11.2022)
CC0 / / UFO cloud
UFO cloud - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The man who captured this strange sight on film said he saw many other similar-looking phenomena soaring above Lake Baikal.
A peculiar aerial phenomenon has been spotted recently in the sky above the Pribaikalsk National Park located near the coast of Lake Baikal in Russia.
A photo taken by an environmental inspector working at the park shows a vaguely oval shape accompanied by a smoky trail of some sort.
While at first glance this shape might be mistaken for some sort of a “flying saucer”, it is merely a cloud, with the photographer himself telling media that he witnessed many such clouds in the sky above Olkhon Island in Lake Baikal.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала