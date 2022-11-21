'UFO-Like Shape' Caught on Camera Over Russia's Siberia – Photo

https://sputniknews.com/20221121/ufo-like-shape-caught-on-camera-over-russias-siberia--photo-1104513253.html
The man who captured this strange sight on film said he saw many other similar-looking phenomena soaring above Lake Baikal.
18:21 GMT 21.11.2022 (Updated: 18:24 GMT 21.11.2022)
The man who captured this strange sight on film said he saw many other similar-looking phenomena soaring above Lake Baikal.
A peculiar aerial phenomenon has been spotted recently in the sky above the Pribaikalsk National Park located near the coast of Lake Baikal in Russia.
A photo taken by an environmental inspector working at the park shows a vaguely oval shape accompanied by a smoky trail of some sort.
While at first glance this shape might be mistaken for some sort of a “flying saucer”, it is merely a cloud, with the photographer himself telling media that he witnessed many such clouds in the sky above Olkhon Island in Lake Baikal.