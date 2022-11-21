https://sputniknews.com/20221121/ufo-like-shape-caught-on-camera-over-russias-siberia--photo-1104513253.html

'UFO-Like Shape' Caught on Camera Over Russia's Siberia – Photo

The man who captured this strange sight on film said he saw many other similar-looking phenomena soaring above Lake Baikal. 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

A peculiar aerial phenomenon has been spotted recently in the sky above the Pribaikalsk National Park located near the coast of Lake Baikal in Russia.A photo taken by an environmental inspector working at the park shows a vaguely oval shape accompanied by a smoky trail of some sort.While at first glance this shape might be mistaken for some sort of a “flying saucer”, it is merely a cloud, with the photographer himself telling media that he witnessed many such clouds in the sky above Olkhon Island in Lake Baikal.

