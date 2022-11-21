https://sputniknews.com/20221121/turkish-president-erdogan-says-air-operation-in-northern-syria-and-iraq-ended-successfully-1104497863.html

Turkish President Erdogan Says Air Operation in Northern Syria and Iraq Ended Successfully

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the air operation of the country’s armed forces in northern Syria and Iraq was... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

On Sunday, Turkey conducted an air operation against militant bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its military wing, People's Defense Units (YPG), also labeled as a terrorist organization in Turkey. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation.The Turkish president specified that the air operation involved some 70 combat and support aircraft, as well as drones. Precisely 89 targets have been destroyed in the course of the operation, including shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots, the so-called headquarters and training camps of terrorists that threaten Turkey.The Turkish president noted that there had been talks about this operation neither with Russian President Vladimir Putin, nor with US President Joe Biden. However, Erdogan added that both Putin and Biden are aware that Ankara can undertake this type of operation in the region at any time.On November 13, an explosion occurred on the Istiklal pedestrian tourist street in the center of Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 were injured. The attacker, Ahlam Albashir, confessed to having links with the PKK.

