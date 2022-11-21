https://sputniknews.com/20221121/truck-rams-into-religious-procession-in-india-killing-at-least-12-people-authorities-say-1104490908.html

Truck Rams Into Religious Procession in India, Killing At Least 12 People, Authorities Say

Truck Rams Into Religious Procession in India, Killing At Least 12 People, Authorities Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 12 people died after a truck crashed into a religious procession in India's eastern state of Bihar on Sunday evening, local... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

The incident took place in the Desari community, 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the state’s capital, the city of Patna, at around 9 p.m. local time (15:30 GMT) on Sunday. The procession had gathered in front of a sacred tree on the roadside to offer prayers to a local deity, NDTV reported.According to the broadcaster, local residents claimed that there were at least four children among the victims.The procession was held as part of a custom associated with marriage. The truck driver lost control when moving on the adjacent Mahnar-Hajipur highway, the police said.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences in connection with the incident and announced ex-gratia payments of 200,000 rupees ($2,500) to the victims’ relatives and 50,000 rupees to the injured.

