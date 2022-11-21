https://sputniknews.com/20221121/thaw-in-shiv-sena-congress-ties-after-row-over-rahul-gandhis-remark-1104480055.html

Thaw in Shiv Sena, Congress Ties After Row Over Rahul Gandhi's Remark

Thaw in Shiv Sena, Congress Ties After Row Over Rahul Gandhi's Remark

The Shiv Sena and the Congress have been in an alliance since 2019, despite the fact that the two parties embrace different ideologies.

India's Shiv Sena and Congress parties appeared to be warming up to each other on Monday, days after the alliance between the two parties appeared to be on the brink. Tensioned flared after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi criticized Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter Vinayak Savarkar.The thaw came after Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi called up Sanjay Raut, a top aide of Shiv Sena head and former Maharashtra State Chief Uddhav Thackeray. Returning the courtesy, Raut thanked Gandhi by saying that in times of political bitterness, such gestures (phone calls) are rare.Gandhi's call to Raut seemed to have broken the ice between the two warring partners after Sena chief Thackeray earlier hit out at the Congress for Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Savarkar during a public rally in Maharashtra.The Sena had earlier warned the Congress that their partnership would end if Gandhi continued to "insult" Savarkar, India's freedom movement icon known for popularizing the Hindutva (Hindu culture and religious faith) ideology in the nation.Insulting Savarkar is a strict no-go-zone for any of the allies of Hindutva parties like the country's federally governing BJP and the Shiv Sena as they appreciate the iconic freedom fighter's contribution, and work for promotion of Hindus' welfare.Thackeray's father Bal Thackeray was himself a Hindutva leader, and strongly opposed Congress throughout his life before passing away in 2012.Despite his father's long-standing opposition to the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray forged an ideologically disparate alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2019 after snapping its ties with the BJP.Since then, critics have accused Uddhav Thackeray of turning his back on Hindutva, a charge he has continuously denied. His decision to ally with the Congress and the NCP even led to a split in the party, with his aide-turned-rebel Eknath Shinde taking away a majority of lawmakers with him to form a government with the help of the BJP in Maharashtra.Shinde is currently the Maharashtra State Chief while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is his deputy.

