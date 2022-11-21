International
Serbian President Vucic Says Negotiations With Pristina in Brussels Fruitless
Serbian President Vucic Says Negotiations With Pristina in Brussels Fruitless
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday that negotiations with the the Kosovo authorities in Brussels on postponing the...
Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held a summit for Belgrade and Pristina amid the escalation in Kosovo, which was attended by Vucic, Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti and EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak.Earlier on Sunday, Vucic said that he does not expect the Kosovo authorities to backtrack on their decision to penalize citizens driving with Serbian-issued license plates, warning that the controversial policy may plunge the breakaway province in yet another escalation after November 21.The Kosovo authorities require that local Serbs re-register their car plates, demanding that they feature the EU-standard letter code of RKS (Republic of Kosovo) instead of KM, the Serbian identifier for the disputed region of Kosovska Mitrovica on the border. The deadline for the re-registration was October 31.
15:21 GMT 21.11.2022
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankSerbian President Aleksandar Vucic at a press conference following a meeting in Belgrade with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
