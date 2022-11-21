https://sputniknews.com/20221121/serbian-president-pristina-officials-have-dispatched-police-special-forces-to-north-kosovo-1104515747.html

Serbian President: Pristina Officials Have Dispatched Police Special Forces to North Kosovo

Serbian President: Pristina Officials Have Dispatched Police Special Forces to North Kosovo

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Kosovar authorities have sent police special forces to its northern areas after failed negotiations with Belgrade on postponing Pristina's... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-21T20:46+0000

2022-11-21T20:46+0000

2022-11-21T21:14+0000

world

serbia

kosovo

aleksandar vucic

pristina

police

special forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097995250_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_faad765a2c75fb2d0d5b02348327a2bc.jpg

Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held a summit for Belgrade and Pristina amid the escalation in Kosovo, which was attended by Vucic, Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti and EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak. Vucic said later that no progress had been made at the meeting.The Serbian president also noted that Pristina has been planning to use violence for months.Vucic further pledged to fully support Serbs in Kosovo.He added that Serbia will act in accordance with international law, the UN Security Council Resolution 1244 (authorizing international military presence in the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1999) and with the documents Western powers cite regarding the situation in Ukraine and other regions.The Kosovo authorities require that local Serbs re-register their car plates, demanding that they feature the EU-standard letter code of RKS (Republic of Kosovo) instead of KM, the Serbian identifier for the disputed region of Kosovska Mitrovica on the border. The deadline for the re-registration was October 31.On August 27, Belgrade and Pristina reached an EU-brokered compromise deal on entry and exit regulations. Serbia agreed to abolish entry-exit documents for Kosovo ID holders, while Kosovo agreed not to introduce them for Serbian citizens. Belgrade maintains the move is only aimed at streamlining border crossing and does not mean that Serbia recognizes Kosovo's independence.

https://sputniknews.com/20221120/serbias-vucic-wary-of-tensions-in-kosovo-after-pristina-enforces-license-plate-policy-1104469604.html

serbia

kosovo

pristina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

serbia, kosovo, aleksandar vucic, pristina, police, special forces