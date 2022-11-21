International
WATCH: English Fans Gather in London Fan Zone for World Cup Match Against Iran
https://sputniknews.com/20221121/russia-to-search-for-killers-of-russian-prisoners-of-war-on-its-own-kremlin-1104502493.html
Russia to Search for Killers of Russian Prisoners of War on Its Own: Kremlin
Russia to Search for Killers of Russian Prisoners of War on Its Own: Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will search for the killers of Russian prisoners of war, they must be found and punished, kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-21T13:32+0000
2022-11-21T13:32+0000
russia
ukraine
executions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104501939_0:167:3152:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_5272412d9d0248541d5e272fb8313e7b.jpg
On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military had deliberately killed more than 10 captured Russian servicemen, shooting them in the head at point blank.Russia is ready for an international investigation into the murder of Russian prisoners of if there is hope for the probe's effectiveness, otherwise, it makes no sense, the official added.Earlier on Monday, The New York Times has confirmed that videos circulating online of more than ten Russian Prisoners of War (PoW) getting executed by Ukrainians were filmed in the village of Makeyevka at the time of its recapture by the Ukrainian forcesThe Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal investigation on Friday into the execution of Russian POWs by the Ukrainian military. The committee said that Russian military investigators were also taking measures to identify individuals who captured the footage of the execution.UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday that the United Nations was calling for a full investigation of all reported human rights violations in the context of more than 10 brutally executed Russian PoWs by the Ukrainian side.Russia has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the issue of inhumane treatment of Russian PoWs by Ukraine and asked the top official to circulate it as an official document of the UN Security Council and General Assembly.
https://sputniknews.com/20221119/un-calls-for-full-investigation-into-reports-of-russian-prisoners-of-war-killed-in-ukraine-1104417307.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104501939_212:0:2943:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_15f9879453fe998cf665b377c2b79e02.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russia's special operation in ukraine, russian military operation in ukraine, russian soldiers, prisoners of war, prisoners of war execution, russian prisoners of war, war in ukraine
russia, ukraine, russia's special operation in ukraine, russian military operation in ukraine, russian soldiers, prisoners of war, prisoners of war execution, russian prisoners of war, war in ukraine

Russia to Search for Killers of Russian Prisoners of War on Its Own: Kremlin

13:32 GMT 21.11.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevKremlin view
Kremlin view - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will search for the killers of Russian prisoners of war, they must be found and punished, kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military had deliberately killed more than 10 captured Russian servicemen, shooting them in the head at point blank.
"Of course, Russia will search for those who committed this crime on its own. They must be found and punished," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is ready for an international investigation into the murder of Russian prisoners of if there is hope for the probe's effectiveness, otherwise, it makes no sense, the official added.
Earlier on Monday, The New York Times has confirmed that videos circulating online of more than ten Russian Prisoners of War (PoW) getting executed by Ukrainians were filmed in the village of Makeyevka at the time of its recapture by the Ukrainian forces
A service member of the LPR forces guards near a 2B9 Vasilek automatic 82-mm gun-mortar in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kharkov region, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2022
World
UN Calls for Full Investigation Into Reports of Russian Prisoners of War Killed in Ukraine
19 November, 05:19 GMT
The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal investigation on Friday into the execution of Russian POWs by the Ukrainian military. The committee said that Russian military investigators were also taking measures to identify individuals who captured the footage of the execution.
UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday that the United Nations was calling for a full investigation of all reported human rights violations in the context of more than 10 brutally executed Russian PoWs by the Ukrainian side.
Russia has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the issue of inhumane treatment of Russian PoWs by Ukraine and asked the top official to circulate it as an official document of the UN Security Council and General Assembly.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала