https://sputniknews.com/20221121/russia-to-search-for-killers-of-russian-prisoners-of-war-on-its-own-kremlin-1104502493.html

Russia to Search for Killers of Russian Prisoners of War on Its Own: Kremlin

Russia to Search for Killers of Russian Prisoners of War on Its Own: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will search for the killers of Russian prisoners of war, they must be found and punished, kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-21T13:32+0000

2022-11-21T13:32+0000

2022-11-21T13:32+0000

russia

ukraine

executions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104501939_0:167:3152:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_5272412d9d0248541d5e272fb8313e7b.jpg

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military had deliberately killed more than 10 captured Russian servicemen, shooting them in the head at point blank.Russia is ready for an international investigation into the murder of Russian prisoners of if there is hope for the probe's effectiveness, otherwise, it makes no sense, the official added.Earlier on Monday, The New York Times has confirmed that videos circulating online of more than ten Russian Prisoners of War (PoW) getting executed by Ukrainians were filmed in the village of Makeyevka at the time of its recapture by the Ukrainian forcesThe Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal investigation on Friday into the execution of Russian POWs by the Ukrainian military. The committee said that Russian military investigators were also taking measures to identify individuals who captured the footage of the execution.UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday that the United Nations was calling for a full investigation of all reported human rights violations in the context of more than 10 brutally executed Russian PoWs by the Ukrainian side.Russia has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the issue of inhumane treatment of Russian PoWs by Ukraine and asked the top official to circulate it as an official document of the UN Security Council and General Assembly.

https://sputniknews.com/20221119/un-calls-for-full-investigation-into-reports-of-russian-prisoners-of-war-killed-in-ukraine-1104417307.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, russia's special operation in ukraine, russian military operation in ukraine, russian soldiers, prisoners of war, prisoners of war execution, russian prisoners of war, war in ukraine