https://sputniknews.com/20221121/pakistani-ex-prime-minister-khan-urges-supporters-to-gather-on-saturday-in-suburbs-of-islamabad-1104484209.html

Pakistani Ex-Prime Minister Khan Urges Supporters to Gather on Saturday in Suburbs of Islamabad

Pakistani Ex-Prime Minister Khan Urges Supporters to Gather on Saturday in Suburbs of Islamabad

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition party, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Monday called on his supporters... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-21T08:57+0000

2022-11-21T08:57+0000

2022-11-21T08:57+0000

world

pakistan

asia-pacific region

imran khan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100128196_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dd456da6a0b72e5f0b140b11ff3aabbe.jpg

The PTI also sent a request to the Rawalpindi authorities to hold a peaceful sit-down strike in the Faizabad district, located on the border with Islamabad. The strike action will be spearheaded by the former prime minister, who requested security measures from the city administration, according to the statement.The inspector general of the Islamabad police, Akbar Nasir Khan, said that the capital's authorities may close all entrances to the city during the opposition strike. He added that any political activity in Islamabad would be carried out in accordance with the law and the permission of the city administration, and the protection of the "red zone" of Islamabad, the area where the main government buildings are located, would be strengthened, Pakistani broadcaster GEO TV reported.On November 10, the PTI resumed its march to Islamabad demanding an early general election after the protest procession was interrupted by an assault on its leader in early November. After shooting at a column of protesters, Khan was wounded in the legs. The politician accused a senior army officer, Maj. Gene. Faisal Naseer, of being behind the attempt on his life.Khan was ousted in mid-April amid a spiraling economic crisis after the parliament held a vote of no-confidence in his government. Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers boycotted the vote.Since then, numerous protests have been held in Pakistan calling for a snap election amid public discontent with the economic situation in the country under the government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan. Khan claimed that he had been overthrown in a US-sponsored coup and vowed to seek new elections.The Election Commission of Pakistan said that new election will not be held until May 2023.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pakistan, ex-pm imran khan, islamabad, protests