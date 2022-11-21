https://sputniknews.com/20221121/nasas-orion-spacecraft-makes-moon-flyby-1104508333.html

NASA's Orion Spacecraft Makes Moon Flyby

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Orion spacecraft has passed around the far side of the moon, reaching about 81 miles (130 kilometers) from its surface and... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

At the time of the burn, Orion was about 328 miles (530 km) above the Moon, but flight controllers did not know if it had been completed successfully until the capsule emerged from behind the moon.The unmanned Artemis 1 mission is key step toward NASA's goal of crewed lunar flights of the Orion spacecraft, with the first of them, Artemis 2, scheduled to launch in 2024. Artemis 2 is expected to be the first manned lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972, which is the most recent time people landed on the Moon.

