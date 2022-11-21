International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221121/missile-incident-in-poland-reveals-serious-loophole-in-european-air-defense-germany-warns-1104476535.html
Missile Incident in Poland Reveals 'Serious Loophole' in European Air Defense, Germany Warns
Missile Incident in Poland Reveals 'Serious Loophole' in European Air Defense, Germany Warns
Berlin is going to offer Warsaw state-of-the-art defense systems amidst ongoing crisis around Ukraine. 21.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-21T06:21+0000
2022-11-21T06:21+0000
germany
berlin
poland
warsaw
missile
nato
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/06/1103837888_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_038d435724d0509a0b35ef6c4a57c953.jpg
Last week's stray missile crash in Poland highlighted a serious vulnerability in European airspace defenses, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht told German media. The Bundestag has already offered Poland the opportunity to secure its airspace with a Patriot missile defense system. Berlin also plans to supply Warsaw with Eurofighter jets.On November 15, a stray missile crashed in eastern Poland, killing two people. The blast occurred outside the rural village of Przewodow, about 6 kilometers west of the Ukrainian border.The media was quick to blame Russia and started to speculate about the possibilities of a full-scale military conflict between Moscow and NATO. However, Polish authorities were reluctant in this matter. President Andrzej Duda stated that there was a “high chance” it was an air defense missile from the Ukrainian side.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed this, saying that there was no indication that the incident was the result of a deliberate attack.The Russian Defense Ministry also stressed that Russian forces did not launch any strikes at targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border on that day. Also they stated that photos of the missile`s debris obviously indicate their non-Russian origin. The media reports blaming Russia were are a deliberate provocation, aiming to escalate the situation, the ministry added.
https://sputniknews.com/20221117/poland-missile-strike-highlights-high-stakes-in-ukraine-1104305910.html
germany
berlin
poland
warsaw
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/06/1103837888_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3749604aa9b186cb0751800383987b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
poland, ukraine. germany, air defense, missile
poland, ukraine. germany, air defense, missile

Missile Incident in Poland Reveals 'Serious Loophole' in European Air Defense, Germany Warns

06:21 GMT 21.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / JENS SCHLUETERGerman Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht addresses guests during the annual conference of the German Armed Forces Bundeswehr in Berlin on September 16, 2022.
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht addresses guests during the annual conference of the German Armed Forces Bundeswehr in Berlin on September 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / JENS SCHLUETER
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
Berlin is going to offer Warsaw state-of-the-art defense systems amidst ongoing crisis around Ukraine.
Last week's stray missile crash in Poland highlighted a serious vulnerability in European airspace defenses, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht told German media. The Bundestag has already offered Poland the opportunity to secure its airspace with a Patriot missile defense system. Berlin also plans to supply Warsaw with Eurofighter jets.

“We have offered Poland support in securing airspace - with our Eurofighters and with Patriot air defense systems,” Lambrecht said.

On November 15, a stray missile crashed in eastern Poland, killing two people. The blast occurred outside the rural village of Przewodow, about 6 kilometers west of the Ukrainian border.
The media was quick to blame Russia and started to speculate about the possibilities of a full-scale military conflict between Moscow and NATO. However, Polish authorities were reluctant in this matter. President Andrzej Duda stated that there was a “high chance” it was an air defense missile from the Ukrainian side.
Poland Missile Strike Highlights High Stakes In Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2022
By Any Means Necessary
Poland Missile Strike Highlights High Stakes in Ukraine
17 November, 09:23 GMT
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed this, saying that there was no indication that the incident was the result of a deliberate attack.
The Russian Defense Ministry also stressed that Russian forces did not launch any strikes at targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border on that day. Also they stated that photos of the missile`s debris obviously indicate their non-Russian origin. The media reports blaming Russia were are a deliberate provocation, aiming to escalate the situation, the ministry added.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала