LIVE UPDATES: US Has Provided Over $20 Bln in Military Aid to Ukraine, Pentagon Says

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Ukraine increased its attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op aimed to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass.
Russian forces have been targeting Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure with massive air strikes since October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, according to Moscow, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
On Friday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that almost half of Ukraine's energy system has not been operating due to Russia's missile strikes.
06:31 GMT 21.11.2022
DPR Reports Blaze at Oil Depot in Makeevka After Explosion
06:29 GMT 21.11.2022
US Has Provided Over $20 Bln in Military Aid to Ukraine, Pentagon Says