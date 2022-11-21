International
https://sputniknews.com/20221121/live-updates-us-has-provided-over-20-bln-in-military-aid-to-ukraine-pentagon-says-1104477887.html
LIVE UPDATES: US Has Provided Over $20 Bln in Military Aid to Ukraine, Pentagon Says
LIVE UPDATES: US Has Provided Over $20 Bln in Military Aid to Ukraine, Pentagon Says
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Ukraine increased its attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-21T06:29+0000
2022-11-21T06:50+0000
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100803632_0:171:3072:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_c4c2560ead101d8613d02097d0edb189.jpg
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100803632_261:0:2992:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ceaa51a1c283b3f8eaf12344fefee746.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
russia, ukraine, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, July 14, 2022 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: US Has Provided Over $20 Bln in Military Aid to Ukraine, Pentagon Says

06:29 GMT 21.11.2022 (Updated: 06:50 GMT 21.11.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Ukraine increased its attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op aimed to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass.
Russian forces have been targeting Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure with massive air strikes since October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, according to Moscow, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
On Friday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that almost half of Ukraine's energy system has not been operating due to Russia's missile strikes.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
06:31 GMT 21.11.2022
DPR Reports Blaze at Oil Depot in Makeevka After Explosion
06:29 GMT 21.11.2022
US Has Provided Over $20 Bln in Military Aid to Ukraine, Pentagon Says
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала