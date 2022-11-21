https://sputniknews.com/20221121/kazakhstans-snap-presidential-election-legitimate-observers-say-1104474425.html

Kazakhstan's Snap Presidential Election Legitimate, Observers Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of the Russian Federation Council, the upper house of the Federal Assembly of Russia, who were invited as observers to the snap

"The election was organized at a very high level. We have not recorded any serious violations. Of course, the election can be considered valid, legitimate and in line with both national and international legislation," Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Federal Structure, Regional Policy, Local Government and Northern Affairs Andrei Shevchenko told Sputnik.Incumbent Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Sunday that the early presidential election was held in accordance with the law and that all candidates were granted equal opportunities. According to the president, the election gave rise to a "new political era" and that all government institutions in Kazakhstan will be reformed.Tokayev is winning the Sunday presidential race with over 82% of the votes, according to exit polls. The Kazakh Central Election Commission is expected to publish the preliminary results of the Sunday election on Monday.Tokayev has promised "fundamental reforms" for the Kazakhstan economy following massive protests in January over rising fuel prices. In response to the protest, Tokayev sacked his cabinet and reinstituted price controls on diesel and petrol.

