International Forum 'History For the Future. 100th Anniversary of the USSR'
International Forum 'History For the Future. 100th Anniversary of the USSR'
Since 2020, the Russian Military Historical Society has been conducting a series of unique educational events – the international forums "History for the... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International
On November 22-23, 2022, the Russian Military Historical Society, with the support of the Ministry of Education, is holding an international forum titled "History for the Future. 100th anniversary of the USSR."Since September 2022, the Russian Military Historical Society, with the support of the Russian Education Ministry within the framework of the National Project "Education" and together with the best regional offices, launched a project to hold these events in the format of district forums in Russian regions.The purpose of the events is to develop history education, preserve cultural and historical memory, continuity of generations, increase the interest of children and youth in issues related to the history of Russia, as well as teach children to have patriotism and pride in their country.The guests and speakers of the forum are prominent scientists and politicians, teachers, and public opinion leaders. The target audience of the forum is the younger generation.
International Forum 'History For the Future. 100th Anniversary of the USSR'

19:00 GMT 21.11.2022
© Sputnik / Alexei DanichevA general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
