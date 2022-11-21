https://sputniknews.com/20221121/hong-kong-chief-executive-tests-positive-for-covid-19-after-apec-summit---government-1104475139.html

Hong Kong Chief Executive Tests Positive For COVID-19 After APEC Summit

Hong Kong Chief Executive Tests Positive For COVID-19 After APEC Summit

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-21T02:48+0000

2022-11-21T02:48+0000

2022-11-21T02:50+0000

world

apec summit

john lee

hong kong

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104441653_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f852d39fd1713548538a0840c952b146.jpg

"A spokesman for the Chief Executive's Office said today (November 21) that the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, has tested positive for COVID-19 through a polymerase chain reaction-based nucleic acid test (PCR test) done upon arrival at the Hong Kong International Airport after he returned from Bangkok, Thailand to Hong Kong last night (November 20)," the Hong Kong authorities said in a statement.John Lee is now in isolation and will work from home, attending meetings via videoconference, according to the Monday release.Nonetheless, the delegation members will temporarily work from home as a precaution.The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit took place in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 18-19.

hong kong

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

apec summit, john lee, hong kong, covid-19