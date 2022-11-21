https://sputniknews.com/20221121/have-tides-turned-in-bidens-favor-71-of-democrats-say-he-could-win-reelection--1104517581.html

Have Tides Turned in Biden’s Favor? 71% of Democrats Say He Could Win Reelection

Have Tides Turned in Biden’s Favor? 71% of Democrats Say He Could Win Reelection

Confidence in Democratic leadership is growing since the party won surprising victories in the midterm elections and were able to keep the Senate (though they... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-21T23:46+0000

2022-11-21T23:46+0000

2022-11-21T23:44+0000

americas

us politics

joe biden

biden administration

poll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104143460_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6e6aabfd040bf926bbbe06fb67141172.jpg

US President Joe Biden’s favorability for the 2024 presidential cycle has taken an upswing since Democrats were able to narrowly retain the Senate during the midterm elections, a recent poll by USA Today-Ipsos has detailed.Biden, who has only hinted at potentially running for reelection in 2024, has seen his poll numbers jump since his party’s victory earlier this November, particularly in the states of Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona.At least 71% of Democratic voters now believe that Biden could win the 2024 race for the White House, compared to 60% who felt that way in August. Women voters and voters aged 18 to 34 are now looking at Biden with more optimism than they were in August. And now 50% of Democratic voters believe he should be their party’s nominee, compared to just 44% who felt that way in August.Polling on the perception that Biden can win in 2024, women voters changed their opinion drastically compared to when they were polled in August. Now, 71% believe he can win compared to 55% who thought the same in August, and 69% of voters aged 18 to 34 believe he can win compared to only 53% who previously thought so. The poll, which was taken a week after Election Day, also reported losing ground for former President Donald Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign earlier last week.While a majority of Republican voters still believe Trump would be a good president if reelected - specifically regarding his ability to “get things done,” “stand up for the freedom and dignity of all Americans,” “fight against woke corporations and cancel culture,” and “fight for people he represents” - now less Republican voters are willing to see him winning the 2024 presidential election (75%) compared to 82% who believed he could in August.Only 54% of Republican voters believe Trump should be the Republican nominee for the 2024 race compared to 59% who thought so in August. Those with children (64%) and those without college degrees (62%) are more likely than other Republican voters to believe Trump should be the Republican nominee for 2024.In a recent poll conducted by Harvard CAPS/Harris, Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was closing the gap on Trump in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary poll in which DeSantis stands at 28%, compared to Trump’s 46% which fell nine points, while DeSantis gained 11 points. However, surveyors noticed DeSantis would have 46% of Republican voters supporting him if Trump was not running at all.The top issue for all Americans when deciding who to vote for is inflation, the second biggest issue is gun violence, and climate change ranked as the third-most important issue. Political extremism was the fourth biggest issue for American voters, while abortion was the fifth-most important issue to Democratic voters, and the 10th issue for Republicans.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

us politics, joe biden, biden administration, poll