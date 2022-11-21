https://sputniknews.com/20221121/harris-tells-marcos-south-china-sea-armed-attack-on-philippine-forces-would-trigger-defense-pact-1104513787.html

Harris Tells Marcos South China Sea ‘Armed Attack’ on Philippine Forces Would Trigger Defense Pact

US Vice President Kamala Harris met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Monday, part of an effort to shore up US support in Southeast Asia amid...

“We stand with you in defense of international rules and norms as it relates to the South China Sea,” Harris told Marcos on the western island of Palawan. “An armed attack on Philippine armed forces, vessels or aircrafts in the South China Sea would invoke US mutual defense commitments.”Then-Philippine Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana told Filipino media in 2019 that the American interpretation of the MDT was that it only covered the “metropolitan Philippines,” a definition based on the territory Spain surrendered to the US at the end of the Spanish-American War in 1898. Marcos’ father, right-wing dictator Ferdinand Marcos, first claimed the islands were part of Palawan Province in 1974.Three other nations also have claims over the tiny islands in the South China Sea - Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam - as well as Taiwan, an autonomous island at the northern end of the waterway that Beijing claims as a rebellious province. The waterway handles some $5 trillion annually in trade, and the seafloor surrounding the islands is believed to be rich in petroleum deposits, in addition to their strategic value.Also on Monday, the Philippine navy accused China of seizing a piece of a Chinese rocket that was being towed by a Philippine naval boat after recovering the object in international waters. However, the Chinese side said the object was surrendered without a struggle.The US has looked to use the territorial disputes to drive a wedge between China and the Southeast Asian states, which have increased their trade volume and infrastructural integration with China in recent years. A National Defense Strategy document recently published by the Pentagon identified Beijing as the US’ primary strategic rival, and emphasized the need to support regional powers against what it called China’s “increasingly coercive actions to reshape the Indo-Pacific region and the international system to fit its authoritarian preferences.”However, Beijing has worked to emphasize its equal standing with partner nations in its bilateral and multilateral reactions. At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, Thailand, two days before the Harris-Marcos meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing would “open its door wider” to regional integration, not close the door or hesitate.Harris also met with Xi in Bangkok, where she reiterated what US President Joe Biden said at the G20 summit in Bali a week earlier: “we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries.”

