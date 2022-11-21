International
WATCH: Football Fans Arrive at Khalifa Stadium in Qatar to Watch England-Iran World Cup Game
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
Sputnik is live from Al Rayyan, Qatar, as fans arrive at the Khalifa International Stadium to watch England-Iran match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Both national teams are in group B, alongside with the US and Wales.On Sunday, the first game of the group stage took place, with Ecuador winning 2-0 over Qatar. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
11:01 GMT 21.11.2022
The grand event started on November 20, as Qatar became the first Arab country to ever host FIFA World Cup.
Sputnik is live from Al Rayyan, Qatar, as fans arrive at the Khalifa International Stadium to watch England-Iran match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Both national teams are in group B, alongside with the US and Wales.
On Sunday, the first game of the group stage took place, with Ecuador winning 2-0 over Qatar.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
