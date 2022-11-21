https://sputniknews.com/20221121/football-fans-arrive-at-khalifa-stadium-in-qatar-to-watch-england-iran-world-cup-game-1104478722.html

Football Fans Arrive at Khalifa Stadium in Qatar to Watch England-Iran World Cup Game

Football Fans Arrive at Khalifa Stadium in Qatar to Watch England-Iran World Cup Game

The grand event started on November 20, as Qatar became the first Arab country to ever host FIFA World Cup. 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-21T11:01+0000

2022-11-21T11:01+0000

2022-11-21T11:01+0000

2022 fifa world cup

qatar

khalifa stadium

fifa world cup 2022

2022 fifa world cup

football

sports

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104421528_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a3e4314c8e595a72b4b81d65ae230e2f.jpg

Sputnik is live from Al Rayyan, Qatar, as fans arrive at the Khalifa International Stadium to watch England-Iran match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Both national teams are in group B, alongside with the US and Wales.On Sunday, the first game of the group stage took place, with Ecuador winning 2-0 over Qatar. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Football Fans Arrive at Khalifa Stadium in Qatar to Watch England-Iran World Cup Game Football Fans Arrive at Khalifa Stadium in Qatar to Watch England-Iran World Cup Game 2022-11-21T11:01+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

fifa world cup 2022, qatar, football, england-iran game, soccer match