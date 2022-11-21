https://sputniknews.com/20221121/football-fans-arrive-at-khalifa-stadium-in-qatar-to-watch-england-iran-world-cup-game-1104478722.html
The grand event started on November 20, as Qatar became the first Arab country to ever host FIFA World Cup. 21.11.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Al Rayyan, Qatar, as fans arrive at the Khalifa International Stadium to watch England-Iran match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Both national teams are in group B, alongside with the US and Wales.On Sunday, the first game of the group stage took place, with Ecuador winning 2-0 over Qatar. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The grand event started on November 20, as Qatar became the first Arab country to ever host FIFA World Cup.
Sputnik is live from Al Rayyan, Qatar, as fans arrive at the Khalifa International Stadium to watch England-Iran match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Both national teams are in group B, alongside with the US and Wales.
On Sunday, the first game of the group stage took place, with Ecuador winning 2-0 over Qatar.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!