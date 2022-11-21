https://sputniknews.com/20221121/fans-gather-in-iran-to-watch-national-team-match-against-england-in-fifa-world-cup-1104479522.html
Fans Gather in Iran to Watch National Team Match Against England in FIFA World Cup
Fans Gather in Iran to Watch National Team Match Against England in FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Novermber 20 in Qatar, making it the first country in the Middle East and Arab world to hold such an event.
Sputnik is live from Tehran, as thousands of Iranian football fans gather to watch the 2022 World Cup match between Iran and England, which takes place at Khalifa Stadium, Al Rayyan. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
tehran
iran
Fans Gather in Iran to Watch National Team Match Against England in FIFA World Cup
13:14 GMT 21.11.2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Novermber 20 in Qatar, making it the first country in the Middle East and Arab world to hold such an event. It is also expected to be the most expensive World Cup in the history of football competitions.
Sputnik is live from Tehran, as thousands of Iranian football fans gather to watch the 2022 World Cup match between Iran and England, which takes place at Khalifa Stadium, Al Rayyan.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!