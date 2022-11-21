International
WATCH: English Fans Gather in London Fan Zone for World Cup Match Against Iran
- Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2022
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
Fans Gather in Iran to Watch National Team Match Against England in FIFA World Cup
2022 fifa world cup
fifa world cup 2022
2022 fifa world cup
football
sport
tehran
iran
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104479375_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_64027839bac2b62a223c91ea7703556c.jpg
Sputnik is live from Tehran, as thousands of Iranian football fans gather to watch the 2022 World Cup match between Iran and England, which takes place at Khalifa Stadium, Al Rayyan. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
tehran
iran
13:14 GMT 21.11.2022
